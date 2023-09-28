N.C. man caught with nudes of Augusta County teen won't be going to prison

STAUNTON — A North Carolina man who was nabbed last year in Augusta County after he reportedly tried to hook up with a teenage girl, and was then found with nude photographs of her, was spared prison time Tuesday following a plea agreement.

Jacob D. Bailey, 23, of Spindale, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in Augusta County Circuit Court to one count of possession of child pornography. Although he faces up to five years in prison, the case was taken under advisement and the charge will be dismissed in one year if Bailey stays trouble-free, according to the plea agreement.

Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador said Bailey was 22 years old when he met the young teen online. The two conversed over several social media platforms "for a number of weeks," Meador said.

In October 2022, Bailey made the trip up to Augusta County to meet the teenager. When he arrived at her home, Meador said the teen's parents intervened and called the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. When authorities conducted a search of Bailey's phone, Meador said they found nude photos of the girl, resulting in the child porn charge.

However, Meador said during their online conversations the teen had told Bailey she was 18 years old. Meador said Bailey believed her despite receiving pictures of her standing at a bus stop, and her speaking about school and her parents. Meador also noted that Bailey, who was found competent to stand trial, was a special education student in high school.

The prosecutor said when authorities searched Bailey's phone, there was no evidence he'd been communicating with any other children, just the Augusta County teen.

Meador said she spoke to the victim and her family, who said they had no desire to see Bailey go to prison. "We felt it was best to come to this agreement," the prosecutor said.

Circuit Judge Paul Dryer said he will review the case in one year, and said if Bailey stays clean the charge will be dismissed next September.

"You have a great opportunity to avoid a felony conviction," Dryer told Bailey.

Bailey was represented by A. Meredyth Eckel of the Staunton Public Defender's Office.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: N.C. man caught with nudes of Augusta County teen catches break