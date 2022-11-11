N.C. man pleads guilty in W.Va. sex case

Nov. 10—charleston, w.va. — Brian Mathew Wittman, 33, of Madison, N.C., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court records, Wittman contacted an individual he believed to be a minor female on Instagram on May 11 after finding her profile.

Wittman admitted that he asked for the minor female's phone number and began sending her text messages that included a photo of his genitals.

Wittman further admitted that he continued to text the minor female for about a week, seeking to entice her into engaging in illicit sexual conduct with him.

On May 19, Wittman arranged by text message to meet the minor female the following day at a location in Nicholas County to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Wittman admitted to driving the next day from North Carolina to Nicholas County, where he was met by law enforcement officers. Wittman admitted that he told the officers that he had sent sexually explicit messages to the minor female as well as to other minor females on Instagram.

Officers searched Wittman's vehicle and found condoms, blankets, a pillow and a morning-after pill, a type of emergency birth control. Wittman admitted to buying the morning-after pill to prevent pregnancy.

Wittman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. Wittman must also register as a sex offender.