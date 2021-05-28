N.C. mom, teen students accused of attacking girl, 14, at school

A parent got involved in a retaliation fight that a teenager organized after an altercation at a bus stop

Several students at a North Carolina high school are facing disciplinary action after beating up a 14-year-old girl inside her classroom.

The incident occurred at the Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro on Tuesday, WRAL.com reports. According to authorities, the fight involved one parent and several teenagers who decided to retaliate against another female student following a confrontation at a school bus stop the previous day.

Capt. Brian Hall of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said a girl involved in that altercation assembled a group of students, some from other high schools, to help her exact revenge against the 14-year-old. The 37-year-old mother of one student helped them carry it out, he said.

The group was able to enter the school on Tuesday through a door that was propped open by the student who organized the attack. They hunted down the 14-year-old girl and assaulted her in a classroom, according to authorities.

“Then, it all happened so fast,” said Hall.

Several teachers and a resource officer stopped the attack, and the violent group was unable to flee the scene before the SRO stopped them in the parking lot and got their names.

The 14-year-old suffered no major injuries, according to the report.

“My first emotion is just sadness, honestly,” Hall said. “That students believe, a) that that’s an appropriate way to handle their problems with each other, but b) that they would think that the school is the appropriate place to do that.”

Misty Reagan, whose son attends Southern Guilford High, expressed her disappointment over the lax security at the school.

“This absolutely shatters the sense of security,” Reagan said. “I absolutely cannot comprehend the amount of evil that it takes for someone to get in a car and drive across the county [and do this].”

The mother of the 14-year-old victim was also furious over the incident.

“I don’t understand how a grown woman could think to come and jump on a 14-year-old and think it was OK,” she said. “I want them to know that they can’t just put their hands on somebody else’s child. After me seeing the video of it, I need them to know that this isn’t just going to walk away or I’m just going to let it go.”

The unidentified mother who participated in the attack, an 18-year-old, and six juveniles are expected to be hit with charges of misdemeanor assault and inciting a riot. The rowdy students will also face disciplinary action. The teens who aren’t Southern Guilford High students may be charged with first-degree trespassing, Hall said.

“School fights, unfortunately, are not uncommon for us. We have our share of those every week. But you don’t see a lot where parents are involved. That kind of took it to a whole ‘nother level,” Hall said. “I would suggest to the school system send a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and if you behave this way, you forfeit your right to attend school here.”

