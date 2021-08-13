N.C. startups’ valuations jumped by billions over the past year, led by Epic Games

In the past year, North Carolina startups have grown their valuations by billions of dollars, as investors clamored to put money into tech companies during the pandemic.

It’s brought some serious changes to the state’s 10 most valuable startups. And the number of privately funded companies worth more than $1 billion in the state grew from from four to seven over the past year, according to an analysis by PitchBook.

For the second year in a row, PitchBook, a venture capital research company, compiled a list of the most valuable North Carolina startups at The News & Observer’s request. The list was compiled by PitchBook as of Aug. 11.

Here is the top 5:

  1. Epic Games ($28.7 billion; 2020 rank: 1)

  2. insightsoftware ($4 billion; 2020 rank: not ranked)

  3. Pendo ($2.6 billion; 2020 rank: 3)

  4. AvidXchange ($1.65 billion; 2020 rank: 2)

  5. Humacyte ($1.1 billion; 2020 rank: 7)

Fabric is printed on a larger printer at Spoonflower in Durham which gives designers the freedom to turn their own designs into custom textiles.
(Shutterfly’s $225M acqusition of Durham-based Spoonflower closes.)

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Google considered buying Epic Games during fight over Fortnite, court filings say. [N&O]

  • Thousands of nurses are hurt lifting hospital patients. Can a Durham startup help? [N&O]

  • Delta variant causes N.C. to rapidly hire more contact tracers and lean on technology. [N&O]

  • A new Senate bill takes aim at Apple and Google’s app stores. [Marketwatch]

  • Google employees who work from home could lose money. [RTRS]

  • BioCryst withdraws plans for $200M stock offering. [WRAL]

  • Texas fintech Abrigo to expand in Raleigh with fresh backing from Carlyle Group. [TBJ]

Shutterfly’s $225M acquisition of Durham-based Spoonflower closes.

Shuttefly’s purchase of Durham e-commerce startup Spoonflower closed this week, finalizing one of the largest acqusitions of a Triangle-based company this year.

The move, according to Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider, further diversifies Shutterfly’s business and will significant cut down on delivery times for the customers of custom fabric maker Spoonflower.

But the main source of growth could be from Spoonflower’s ability to quickly make custom home decor -- a segment that has grown significantly during the pandemic.

“The home decor market is about a third of our business and the fastest growing part of our market,” Schneider said in an interview. “We’ll have the ability to curate design on the Spoonflower marketplace to be able to directly offer it to Shutterfly (customers).”

What I’m reading

  • More than 78% of North Carolina’s population growth occurred in its two largest metro areas over the last decade, while half of the state’s 100 counties lost population. [N&O]

  • How to sell ‘carbon-neutral’ fuel that doesn’t exist. [BBG]

  • How the pandemic now ends. [Atlantic]

  • Niantic CEO John Hanke says the metaverse is a ‘dystopian nightmare’. [Protocol]

  • Mystery attacks on diplomats leave scores of victims but still little evidence. [NYT]

  • GameStop’s power player: How outsider Ryan Cohen wrested control. [WSJ]

  • There’s new evidence of a large cold spot partly causing dimming of Betelgeuse. [ArsTechnica]

  • As Downtown Raleigh comes back to life, Black Friday Market imagines a new path forward. [N&O]

Other Triangle business

  • No relaxation for Roy Williams in retirement. [N&O]

  • These are the most popular ZIP codes for house hunters in the Triangle by county. [N&O]

  • ‘Needs to fail’ or ‘orderly’ transition? Competing ideas emerge on NC energy bill. [N&O]

  • With park and minor league team, cricket is Morrisville’s hometown fixture. [N&O]

  • After 15 years, J. Betski’s ends its run in Raleigh. But the owners have new plans. [N&O]

  • Keep your vaccine card handy. These Triangle restaurants require it for indoor diners. [N&O]

