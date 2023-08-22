N.C. woman arrested after allegedly making false reports to authorities that she had been murdered

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after allegedly making false reports that she was “endangered or deceased,” authorities said.

Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney, of Franklin, was reported missing on Friday. She was located in a neighboring town the following day after the Franklin Police Department opened a “missing person” investigation.

An FPD update issued late on Saturday announced Sweeney had been located safe. However, as the investigation continued, police quickly realized she had been lying about the incident.

First Sgt. Randy Dula determined Sweeney “allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend, and the Department of Social Services, that she had been murdered,” police said in a news release.

The former “missing” woman is now facing criminal charges for the hoax.

Sweeney, 37, was arrested on Monday and charged with filing a false report to a police station, falsely reporting a death or serious injury by phone, and obstructing law enforcement officers.

According to the North Carolina false reporting statute, “any person who shall willfully make or cause to be made to a law enforcement agency or officer any false, deliberately misleading or unfounded report ... shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.”

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” police said in a statement shared on Facebook. “Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

A motive for the hoax has not been given.