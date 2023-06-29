N.C. woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 strangulation death of Columbus mother

Tiffany Reid, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 strangulation death of Jenay Crawley.

Tiffany Reid, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty Thursday in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court to four charges — involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. In exchange for guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

A mother of three, Jenay Crawley, 23, of the West Side, was strangled to death the evening of June 14, 2021, in her Station Road apartment and suffered other injuries before she died, according to Franklin County officials. Local firefighters responding to reports of a bush fire around 10:45 p.m. that day found her remains being burned in a grassy field near Urbancrest.

Higle Mire, 24, of Urbancrest, also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. His sentencing is pending.

Authorities also recently arrested a third codefendant, Yussuf Yussuf, 27, who prosecutors said lived at the same address as Crawley, and charged him with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a course and having weapons while under disability. His arraignment is scheduled for July 7.

Reid, who was staying with Crawley, was told to leave the apartment with Crawley's 1-year-old child and to not return until she was called to do so, Assistant Prosecutor Cory Helffrich said Thursday in court. During that time, Helffrich alleged, Reid went to several local shops and bought items for the disposal of Crawley's body.

Helffrich alleged Reid admitted to knowing when the homicide would take place and to being part of the planning process, including luring the victim.

Reid's sentencing is currently pending.

