N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case

FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Meadows, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it has turned over the case file detailing its investigation into Meadows' North Carolina voter registration and listed residence to Attorney General Josh Stein's office. Prosecutors with the attorney general's office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, the bureau said in a statement.

Meadows, a former Republican North Carolina congressman, was removed from the state's voter rolls in April after Stein's office asked the bureau to examine his voter registration records. He had listed a mobile home Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, that he never owned as his physical address weeks before casting an absentee by-mail ballot in the state for the 2020 presidential election. Trump won the Southern swing state that year by just over 1 percentage point.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Public records indicate Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2021, a year after he registered in North Carolina and just weeks before Virginia’s pivotal gubernatorial election in which Gov. Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years.

An outspoken proponent of Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina in March 2022 after he and his wife purchased a $1.6 million home on Lake Keowee, according to records for the address listed on their South Carolina voter registration forms.

The Trump ally began arousing public suspicion of widespread voter fraud leading up to the 2020 general election as the polls showed Trump trailing President Joe Biden. He repeated those unfounded claims throughout the election cycle and in the aftermath of the race as Trump insisted the election was rife with fraud.

Election officials from both parties, as well as judges and Trump’s own attorney general, concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, noting only a few isolated incidents of intentional or unintentional voting violations common in every election.

Stein’s office, which received the final case file from state investigators in November, declined to comment on its progress.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin attorney general backs federal Trump probe after Wisconsin election officials subpoenaed

    Josh Kaul, in a WISN 12 News interview, wouldn't comment on the potential for a state investigation

  • Bolsonaro supporters try to invade Brazil police HQ

    STORY: Television images, as well as videos shared by federal police officers with Reuters, showed burned-out cars, a bus that had been set on fire, and the sound of explosions and what appeared to be rubber bullets being fired.Bolsonaro supporters, wearing their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys, could be seen rushing from the scene with sticks and throwing rubble. In another video, they could be seen trying to push a bus off a bridge in Brasilia.The attempted invasion came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has led probes into Bolsonaro and his allies, on Monday ordered the temporary arrest of José Acácio Serere Xavante for allegedly carrying out anti-democratic acts.It came on the same day that the federal electoral court (TSE) certified the Oct. 30 election victory of Bolsonaro's leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as president. After months of baseless suggestions that the electronic voting system is liable to fraud, Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to Lula, but he has not blocked the handover of power.The incident rekindles memories of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political idol. It also raises security concerns about Jan. 1, when Lula takes office in a public ceremony in Brasilia.

  • NFL Week 14 winners, losers: Brock Purdy beats Tom Brady for memorable win

    From Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy taking down Tom Brady to another wild Patrick Mahomes play, here are the winners and losers from Week 14.

  • Trump, Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes pushing antisemitism to the forefront of the GOP could pull the Christian nationalist movement apart

    Christian nationalism's resurgence in politics could be threatened if far-right figures continue to shine a light on the movement's ugliest parts.

  • Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump

    Securing the release of Paul Whelan from Russian imprisonment is a high priority for President Biden, Whelan’s family said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement, released in an email by Whelan’s brother David, comes as critics have slammed the Biden administration for freeing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to secure Russia’s release of…

  • As pipeline operator searches for cause of Kansas oil spill, residents await cleanup

    TC Energy said it has not yet determined what caused half a million barrels of crude oil to spill into a north-central Kansas creek last week.

  • The Trump Aide Caught Up in the Newsmax-Fox News Wars

    Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThis reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Former Trump White House communications director Mercedes Schlapp has long been a familiar face in right-wing media. Rarely a day goes by when Schlapp, the wife of American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, isn’t popping up on Fox News or the conserva

  • BTS Member Jin Begins Military Service in South Korea

    Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.

  • Rockets vs Suns Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Rockets host the Phoenix Suns

  • GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

    The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber.

  • Peru's Boluarte seeks earlier elections as angry protests simmer on

    Peru's new president pledged to work with Congress on Tuesday to see if the next election could be held sooner than previously proposed, as raucous street protests that have led to at least seven deaths so far showed little sign of letting up. President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president, was sworn in last Wednesday after then-leader Pedro Castillo illegally sought to dissolve Congress hours before being swiftly removed from office by lawmakers. The move has led to angry and sometimes violent protests by Castillo's supporters demanding a fresh presidential election, which have been met by police dispersing tear gas and gunfire in an effort to quell the unrest.

  • GOP rep urges Musk to relocate Twitter HQ to Florida

    Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.) sent a letter on Monday to Elon Musk recommending that he relocate Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Miami. Gimenez suggested that the move would create “good-paying jobs” and strengthen Miami’s “tech ecosystem.” He also mentioned that relocating to Florida would free the company from a city that he said has become “openly…

  • Browns as 2.5 point favorites over Ravens signifies doubt around Lamar Jackson

    Is Lamar Jackson's playing status this weekend in doubt?

  • US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday opened the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa's youthful population — making the case that the continent's demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come. Harris offered the optimistic thread at the start of the Biden administration's three-day gathering that's bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. The vice president also announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the U.S. Export-Import Bank was entering new memorandums of understanding that will clear the way for $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.

  • Hearings for Kari Lake, Mark Finchem election lawsuits

    Hearings were scheduled to be held on Dec. 13 for election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted out meeting information for Lake's hearing that was meant to be seen by only lawyers. More than 350 people joined the meeting, causing a delay. Lake herself tweeted that neither she nor her attorneys could access the hearing. In Finchem's case, a judge scheduled the hearing to dismiss the case. If the judge decides to not throw out the case, a hearing will be held on it next week.

  • Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

    News of the death of Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam comes days after the death of US sports writer Grant Wahl.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AES (AES) is a Solid Choice

    AES (AES) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

    The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.

  • Biden expected to sign bill protecting same-sex marriage

    On Tuesday, President Biden is expected to sign a law that will protect same-sex marriage nationwide.

  • Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Settles $2 Million Lawsuit With City of Louisville

    Kenneth Walker had accused the police officers who shot Taylor of violating his civil rights when they allegedly didn't announce themselves upon executing a no-knock warrant