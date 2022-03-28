🌱 N. Charleston Deadly Shooting + Drum Island Cleanup Event

Hello again, Charleston! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Charleston Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Charleston Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Charleston long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sun. High: 66 Low: 48.

Here are the top three stories in Charleston today:

A deadly shooting took place in North Charleston late Saturday night between I-26 and Dorchester Road. The shooting reportedly involved passengers in two different cars and the victim died at the scene. The police are continuing to investigate; they have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicles involved. (Live 5 News WCSC) For the 15th year in a row, a stationary bike fundraising event helped provide much-needed support for a local nonprofit school. Fifty-three student and adult participants rode stationary bikes for three hours to raise money for Pattison’s Academy, a West Ashley school that provides year-round rehabilitation support and education for children with severe disabilities. (Live 5 News WCSC) Over the weekend, 100 community members came together to clean up Drum Island. Volunteers braved the cold, windy weather while they cleaned up the patch of land underneath the Ravenel Bridge. The group worked across three clean-up sites to remove a boat and create a new oyster reef in the Charleston Harbor. (WTMA)

Today in Charleston:

LAF On The Wildside: Putt Putt & Peers (Ages 12-18) At Frankies Fun Park (12:00 PM)

Open Mic Night With Chris Tidestrom At Tommy Condon's (7:00 PM)

Slim & Friends At Charleston Pour House – Deck Stage (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

If you’re planning on buying a new home, check out these five local properties in and near Charleston at different price points. (Charleston Patch)



The Charleston Fire Department resumed its annual in-person awards ceremony this year after a COVID-19 hiatus. Assistant Fire Marshal Sarah Bootle was honored with the Community Outreach Award for her service. (Facebook)

Staff members of the Charleston Public Library attended the Public Library 2022 Conference. Executive Director Angela Craig, along with Lourdes Montes and Julian Gooding, gave a presentation on “Leveraging Staff Talent to Create Your Strategic Vision.” (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with another update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

