N. Codorus Twp. man shot relatives because he believed they were poisoning him: police

A North Codorus Township man killed his brother-in-law and shot his sister because he believed the two were poisoning his food, police allege in court records.

Antonio Saldana-Ramos, 47, of North Codorus Township, is charged by police with felony counts of criminal homicide and murder in the first degree following a domestic incident Thursday evening at his family's home, court documents show.

Ramos was taken into custody by Northern York County Regional Police at the scene.

Bail was denied for Ramos, who remains in custody at York County Prison.

Reported earlier: Man arrested after shooting in North Codorus Township: One dead, one wounded in incident

A family dinner turns violent

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police in the incident, officers were called to the scene at the family's house on the 1400 block of Clayoma Avenue in North Codorus Township for a shooting with multiple victims around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The victim, Ramos' sister, had called 911 and reported that her brother, Ramos, had shot her and her husband, the documents say.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ramos outside and took him into custody.

The scene of a fatal shooting on the 1400 block of Clayoma Avenue, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in North Codorus Township.

Inside the house, officers discovered the body of Hector Vargas, Ramos' brother-in-law, who was deceased as a result of four gunshot wounds, and Ramos' sister, who was shot in the chest, according to the documents.

Ramos' sister was rushed to York Hospital by EMS with serious injuries, according to a release by Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Also in the home was Ramos' mother, who spoke with officers.

Ramos' mother told officers that dinner had been prepared, and when Ramos was told that it was ready, he did not come upstairs from the basement.

The family sat down to eat dinner, without Ramos, and while the three were eating dinner, Ramos came upstairs and shot Vargas in the back, according to the affidavit. Then, documents say, Ramos went into the living room, entered the opposite side of the dining room, and shot his sister in the chest.

While Ramos' mother took cover under the dining table, the family's dogs began attacking Ramos, the documents say. Ramos then fled out of the back door of the home.

After being taken into custody, Ramos was questioned by police officers at the booking area of the York County Judicial Center.

The scene of a fatal shooting on the 1400 block of Clayoma Avenue, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in North Codorus Township.

During that interview, Ramos allegedly told officers he had shot his sister and killed Vargas because he believed the two were conspiring to kill him, the documents show.

Specifically, the documents say, Ramos said that he believed his sister and brother-in-law were attempting to poison his food in order to get his money.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact police at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org reference case number 2024-006783.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: N. Codorus Twp. man killed brother-in-law, shot sister: police