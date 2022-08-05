N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random

In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random.

On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.

The NH Medical Examiner determined each victim suffered a single fatal gun shot wound.

All three of the murders were found to be homicides.

“We’ve identified all of the involved parties, meaning they are accounted for. There is no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger,” said NH Sr Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward.

NH Authorities won’t give any details about how the bodies were found or who called 911.

And they are not talking about any suspects.

But they did say that Kassandra’s husband is cooperating with investigators.

“The father is somebody we have been in contact with, who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation. He is obviously beyond devastated,” said Ward.

The murder of the Sweeneys in Northfield comes only months after Stephen and Wendy Reid, a husband and wife, were shot to death near a hiking trail in Concord, NH.

The Reid case is still unsolved.

Sr. Assistant AG Ward told Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, there is no connection between the Sweeney and Reid investigations.

Back in Northfield, Kassandra’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe account to help Kassandra’s husband with funeral expenses.

On the site, Kassandra is called, “one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet.”

