N.H. college student reported missing after night out drinking is found dead

A University of New Hampshire student who was reported missing Saturday after a night out drinking with friends was found dead, authorities said.

The death is not considered suspicious, according to a statement from the school.

The student, Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, was hanging out with friends and is believed to have taken "a path through a wooded area" to get back home, the Durham Police Department wrote in a separate Facebook statement.

Lirosi was last seen around 1 a.m. and was reported missing at 3 a.m. He did not have his phone or identification with him when he vanished, according to police.

Image: Vincenzo Lirosi (Durham, N.H., Police Department)

A search for Lirosi began and continued into Sunday. Just before 1:30 p.m., he was found dead by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marshy area off of Coe Drive in Durham, police said in the statement.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The police department and the medical examiner did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Police Chief Rene Kelley said.

The university expressed its condolences to Lirosi's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo’s family & friends. This is a very sad day for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death," the school's statement read.

It also addressed reports that Lirosi got into an altercation at an event hosted by Sigma Chi Fraternity prior to him going missing. Michael Blackman, the school's Dean of Students, said the fraternity was temporarily suspended, which is "common practice when an investigation involves a fraternity."

"This decision is not the result of an investigation or a formal finding of responsibility, but it is an important step while the Durham Police Department continues its investigation," Blackman wrote in a letter to students that was shared on Twitter by The New Hampshire, the school's independent student paper.

The university's police department wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Vincenzo and know that this loss will impact his fellow Wildcats. Whether you knew him or not, he was one of us; please take care of yourselves and one another."