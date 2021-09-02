N.H driver admits he was high on drugs when he crashed

Sep. 2—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man who admitted he was under the influence of drugs when he slammed into another car in May was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail after pleading guilty to several charges last Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Nathaniel Douville, 29, of Dover, N.H., was also charged with possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a class A substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. In addition to serving more than two years in jail, with 103 days already served, Douville lost his driver's license for a year.

According to police, Douville was nodding in and out of consciousness when he drove his Ford Escape off Rabbit Road and then back onto the road before smashing head-on into a Ford F-150 with two people inside. Douville and the two others were injured. When police spoke to Douville, he was sitting on the side of the road holding a bloodied towel over his face. He told Salisbury police Officer Timothy Rivet that he "woke up in an accident with blood dripping down his face."

Rivet noticed Douville's eyes were opening and closing "almost like he was forcing himself to keep them open and that his pupils were pinned (constricted) and were not reacting to light. I asked Douville if he had consumed any alcohol or drugs today, and he stated that he was six months sober," Rivet wrote in his report.

A short time later, a local firefighter found capped and uncapped hypodermic needles in the Escape. During an inventory search of the Escape, police found a finger shaped plastic baggie containing heroin or fentanyl in the center console. That baggie was brought to the Salisbury police station and weighed in a 10.4 grams, enough to charge Douville with possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute.

Douville later admitted he bought drugs in Lowell and then injected some into himself at the Mobil on the Run gas station in Salisbury. The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained leg and face injuries while his passenger had "minor pain."

"Douville then stated he left Mobil to head to a girl's house in Newburyport and woke up in an accident," Rivet wrote in his report.