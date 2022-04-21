N.H. man arrested for attempted sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman

John Young, 56, of Manchester was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman, police said.

On March 30th Manchester Police received a referral from the Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services about an attempted sexual assault.

According to police, through the investigation detectives established probable cause to charge Young and he faces one count of Attempted Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault.

Young was held on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

