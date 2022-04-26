N.H man faces illegal firearm, drunken driving charges

Apr. 26—ROWLEY — A New Hampshire man charged with drunken driving and illegal firearm offenses was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Joel Harrison, 28, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday around 7:30 p.m. after an officer spotted him cutting through the Agawam Diner parking lot from Route 133 to Route 1 south.

In addition to drunken driving, Harrison was charged with drugged driving, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing a firearm without a license outside home or business, possessing ammunition without an FID card (two counts), and improper storage of a firearm.

Harrisons' parents were in the courtroom and alerted his attorney they would be posting bail sometime Monday. He is due back in court on June 17 for a pretrial heating. While awaiting trial, Harrison must stay out of trouble with the law, not to drive without a license and must not possess any firearms or ammunition.

Rowley Police Officer Gavin Forni was patrolling Route 133 when he spotted a gray Ford Focus cutting through the Agawam Diner parking lot at a high rate of speed and continue onto Route 1 southbound. Forni turned around and began following the Focus. He soon spotted the car, which had an expired inspection sticker, traveling northbound on Route 1 and drove behind it. He eventually pulled over Harrison at the TD Bank branch parking lot.

As Forni walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol and marijuana. Forni asked Harrison if he had anything to drink before getting behind the wheel and was told Harrison had two beers at a Georgetown pub. Harrison agreed to a series of field sobriety tests but failed many of them. He also agreed to a blood alcohol level test and blew .107, over the legal limit of .08, according to Forni's report.

Forni told Harrison he was to be arrested for drunken driving. During an inventory search of this car, Forni found a Kimber 1911 handgun with seven bullets inside. He also found open and empty containers of beer in the car and five marijuana joints on Harrison.

"It should be noted that Harrison does not possess a license to carry said firearm or ammunition," Forni wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

