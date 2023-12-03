N.H. tree workers save jet skier from drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee
Ten workers clearing tree limbs saved someone from drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday.
Ten workers clearing tree limbs saved someone from drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday.
Michigan won its third straight Big Ten title in Jim Harbaugh's return from suspension.
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.
Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.
The Trojans have their new defensive coordinator.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
These phone-focused juice boxes make everything easier, from charging to traveling.
Over 81,000 fans swear by this smart home security system.
Nadal has said he expects 2024 to be his final year on tour.