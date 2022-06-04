N.H. woman arrested for DUI after hit-and-run
An Allenstown woman was arrested and charged with OUI after hitting a tractor-trailer on Friday morning, Hooksett police announced.
Holly Dutton, 38, was arrested after officers responded to the area of West River road following reports of a blue Mitsubishi sedan with lane control issues, according to officials.
While the officers were en route, Dutton allegedly collided with the tractor-trailer unit and continued driving north. According to police, Dutton was eventually pulled over and officers noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
A field sobriety test was administered and the Dutton was subsequently arrested for OUI.
According to officials, Dutton agreed to take a breath test at the Hooksett Police Department station which resulted in a breath alcohol concentration of 0.29.
Dutton is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
