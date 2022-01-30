N.Ireland marks 50 years since 'Bloody Sunday' with sombre memorial

The Daily Beast

Screenshot/YouTubeThe parents of a 10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID-19 after her teacher assigned her the role of “class nurse” tore into the school on Saturday for what they described as a half-hearted investigation into her death.Teresa Sperry died Sept. 27, just five days after she started experiencing a headache—and six days after her parents say she was tasked with walking sick children to the nurse’s office. Her parents weren’t even informed she had tested positive until two day