N.Ireland must remain in UK customs union in any Brexit deal - DUP leader

DUBLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The small Northern Irish party supporting Britain's minority government insisted on Tuesday that the region must remain within the United Kingdom customs union as part of any Brexit deal, calling for flexibility from the European Union.

"We want to get a deal but it has to be a deal that respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom and that means all of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland included," Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster told BBC Northern Ireland.

"I think it's very important that we say that we must remain within the United Kingdom customs union, it's a principle that has always been there and a principle that will forever be there. We have to be entirely within the United Kingdom."

"What we have to see is flexibility from the European Union, just as we have shown flexibility around the single market regulations... People have to get real and have to understand that we are part of the United Kingdom, will remain part of the United Kingdom and there has to be respect for that." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Kate Holton)