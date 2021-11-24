N.J. father accused of killing daughter, assaulting wife found dead

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

A New Jersey man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife was found dead Tuesday, authorities said.

Gregory Kelemen, 57, appeared to have died by suicide, the Camden County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

His body was found at 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area roughly one mile from his family’s home in Vorhees Township, southeast of Philadelphia, the statement said.

Kelemen was accused of killing Katherine Kelemen, 22, and assaulting Sheri Kelemen, 57, on Monday. He faced charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the prosecutor's office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC Philadelphia, Sheri Kelemen called 911 early Monday morning to report that her husband had assaulted her and their daughter with a baseball bat.

Sheri Kelemen told authorities that she'd woken up to him beating her and saying: "I can't take it anymore," the documents say, according to NBC Philadelphia.

When the attack stopped, she crawled into her daughter's room, where she found her daughter bloody and unresponsive, NBC Philadelphia reported. Katherine Kelemen was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the prosecutor's statement said.

Sheri Kelemen was listed in critical but stable condition, the statement said.

Katherine Kelemen was a junior at Temple University’s College of Liberal Arts, the station reported. Sheri Kelemen is a researcher at the university’s medical school, according to the school’s student newspaper.

Greg Kelemen worked for Cooper University Health Care, according to NBC Philadelphia. The health provider told the station that he said he'd be late Monday because of a family emergency. He never came to work.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

