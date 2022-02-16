N.J. Gov. Murphy ‘deeply disturbed’ by video showing cops roughing up Black teen while placing his white opponent on couch

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was “deeply disturbed” watching a mall fight in his state — not by the fight, but by the reaction of police officers.

Cops breaking up the fight at Bridgewater Commons tackled a Black teenager and forcibly held him to the ground. But the white teenager involved in the fight was simply placed on a couch and left to his own devices.

“Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video,” Murphy wrote Wednesday in his own tweet. “We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

The incident began as an argument between the two teens in a seating area before quickly turning into a slugfest. While the Black teen initially had the upper hand, the white teen appeared to turn the tables by pile-driving his opponent into a couch.

As the two kids fell to the floor, two police officers raced in. One cop pulled the white teen off his opponent and tossed him on a couch. The other officer tackled the Black teen and held him on the ground.

The two officers then proceeded to handcuff the Black teen, while his white counterpart sat on the couch and then stood up to mill around, going rather unnoticed.

Video of the fight went viral on multiple social media platforms, prompting reactions that were acknowledged by the Bridgewater Police Department in a Facebook post.

“We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation,” read the department’s post. The officers involved were not identified.

The teenagers in the fight have not been publicly identified either. Both were banned from the mall for three years but not charged with crimes, NJ.com reported.