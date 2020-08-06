N.J. landlord demanded sexual favors in exchange for housing help, new lawsuit accuses

A prominent landlord in New Jersey is accused in a new lawsuit of demanding sexual favors from tenants of his properties in exchange for housing help.

Federal officials claim in the suit, which was filed Wednesday, that Joseph Centanni sexually harassed tenants and applicants since at least 2005, according to NBC News.

“No one should ever be forced to provide sexual favors, or otherwise endure sexual harassment, as a condition to keep or obtain housing,” said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

“Sexual harassment in housing is illegal under the Fair Housing Act, and we will vigorously enforce this federal law to end this depraved type of behavior.”

The claims made against Centanni include an accusation that he offered to “grant tangible housing benefits … to tenants in exchange for sexual favors, including oral sex.”

He is also accused of exposing himself to tenants and prospective tenants. The landlord’s 18 buildings are located in the Elizabeth, N.J. area.

The lawsuit, which was submitted to the U.S. District Court for New Jersey, cites an alleged incident in 2019 in which a woman asked Centanni if she could remain in her apartment as she struggled to find a new residence.

Centanni allegedly then replied, “How bad do you want your apartment?” before taking her to an empty storage space and asking her for oral sex, the lawsuit claims, according to ABC.

The lawsuit asserts the women felt she had no choice and “submitted to Centanni’s sexual demand.”

About 120 tenants who lived in Centanni’s buildings were part of the Housing Choice Vouchers program as of April, according to NJ.com. The lawsuit claims Centanni therefore received more than $100,000 every month through the program.

