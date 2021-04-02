N.J. man charged with molesting local teen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 2—A New Jersey man has been arrested on child sex and pornography charges alleging he engaged in a months-long sexual relationship with a local 14-year-old girl he met online.

Kingston Twp. police and Luzerne County detectives arrested Ronald Vargas, 33, of Jersey City, on Thursday over allegations that he repeatedly had sex with the teen and convinced her to send him sexually explicit images.

According to the charges, the teen met Vargas on the YouNow video application in January 2020 and started a relationship with him days later.

Vargas initially identified himself as a 17-year-old man, then later claimed to be 21 and eventually 28, police said.

The girl began receiving calls and texts at "all hours of the night," prompting her father to put a location and activity tracker on her phone, police said.

Vargas, however, showed her how to disable the tracker, according to the complaint. He also encouraged her to stay with her mother, who they believed would be less attentive, the complaint says.

Police began investigating May 10, 2020, when the girl's mother reported her missing. The girl had told her mother she was sleeping over a friend's house, but she actually went to spend the weekend with Vargas in a hotel in the Poconos, police said.

Police found the girl alone at the Wawa in Blakeslee, according to the complaint.

The girl later told police Vargas had instructed her to lie about their relationship, and that his insistence upon her lying made her see that what he was doing was wrong, police said.

Police charged Vargas with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault, possessing child pornography and disseminating child porn.

Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel arraigned Vargas on the charges Thursday afternoon and denied bail, citing Vargas' history of failing to appear in court.

Vargas was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 15.

Contact the writer:

jhalpin@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2058

Recommended Stories

  • AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

    Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. won solid -- although not overwhelming -- support from Americans in a new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of the sweeping legislation in Congress. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. Automatic voter registration was the most popular Democratic proposal in the survey, endorsed by 60% of Americans.

  • Britain has matched just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since Brexit

    Plans to introduce tougher protections for the environment after Brexit have fallen by the wayside, with Britain matching just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since the end of the transition period, a coalition of green groups warns today. Despite assurances from Brexiteers that the UK would have more stringent environmental rules after it left the EU, Britain will actually have looser regulations on the use of microplastics, lead in PVC windows and rubber pellets on astroturf pitches, which are thought to be carcinogenic. Greener UK, a coalition of groups including the National Trust, RSPB, WWF and the Marine Conservation Society, said the UK was now in the “slow lane” on regulating harmful substances, and warned that Britain’s new chemicals regulator was underfunded and understaffed. Last month ministers published the first restrictions to be introduced by the new domestic regulator, UK REACH. The body said it will ban the use of lead in ammunition and some harmful chemicals in tattoo ink, but has no plans to restrict a variety of other substances that are already being targeted by its European counterpart. EU restrictions on the use of harmful microplastics is expected to reduce their usage by up to 90 per cent. The UK’s equivalent restrictions reduce their use by just ten per cent. Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s fiancee, has campaigned for tighter restrictions on the use of microplastics in her former role as an adviser at the environmental charity Oceana. The EU is also soon to introduce new controls on rubber pellets used on astroturf pitches, which are said to put football players at increased risk of cancer.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after attacker rammed car into checkpoint; suspect also dead

    The slain officer, William Evans, was an 18-year-veteran of the force and a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

  • Gang attack in Haiti neighborhood leaves bodies, homes charred

    They arrived unannounced, brandishing heavy artillery as they scaled the rooftops of houses, firing shots and setting homes ablaze.

  • Angels place reliever Ty Buttrey on restricted list after no-show at training site

    The Angels put reliever Ty Buttrey on the restricted list after he chose to not report to the team's alternate training site, manager Joe Maddon said.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Highest number of COVID-cases since state started recording data

    Elementary students in Massachusetts are set to return to full in-person learning Monday.

  • At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

    At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured. The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident." The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • 'Why does this keep happening?' Mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta expose loopholes, weaknesses in gun laws

    Mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder exposed loopholes and weak gun restrictions that allowed suspects access to firearms.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • The Netherlands celebrates 20 years of gay marriage

    This was the world's first legal same-sex weddingDate: April 1, 2001Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made historywhen they married on April 1st, 2001Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands(SOUNDBITE) (English) ONE OF WORLD'S FIRST LEGALLY-RECOGNISED MARRIED GAY COUPLES, GERT KASTEEL AND DOLF PASKER, SAYING:KASTEEL: "All the square was filled with..."PASKER: "Cameras and journalists."JOURNALIST: "How did you feel?"KASTEEL: "Happy, very happy."PASKER: "A bit nervous."KASTEEL: "No!"PASKER: "A little bit."KASTEEL: "Maybe."Location: Weesp, NetherlandsThe Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001It's now legal in nearly 30 nations(SOUNDBITE) (English) ONE HALF OF ONE OF WORLD'S FIRST LEGALLY-RECOGNISED MARRIED GAY COUPLES, DOLF PASKER, SAYING:"It's nicer to say to other people: "He's my husband, he's my man." And it's natural to say so, otherwise I have to say, "He's my partner' or "He's my friend." And it has also helped me to accept myself."Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER EDITOR OF DUTCH GAY MAGAZINE 'GAY KRANT', NOW LAWMAKER, HENK KROL, SAYING:"Well it helped a lot because I was working in parliament, so I knew all the key figures. // And then, at that moment, everybody in the Netherlands said to me 'The Netherlands will be the first and the last country, the rest of the world won't follow you'. And you see what is happening right now, almost 30 countries in the whole world followed the Dutch example. And I could tell about it in Taiwan, in Canada, in South Africa, in America, in Spain and it's so good to see that almost every civilized country followed the Dutch way."

  • Mschf stops shipping Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' after Nike gets a restraining order

    Lil Nas X's $1,018 "Satan Shoes" made some think Nike was in league with the devil. It isn't — and now there's a restraining order halting shipment.

  • Review: 'Concrete Cowboy' lacks the charisma of the real Black Philadelphia horsemen

    Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" and Idris Elba star in "Concrete Cowboy," a rote drama about an African American teen and his estranged father.

  • Malik Monk goes down with injury just as the Charlotte Hornets need him most

    Malik Monk suffers right ankle sprain in fourth quarter against Brooklyn Nets.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Georgia teen killed as friends shot at bottles; 17-year-old arrested

    Candace Chrzan was set to graduate from Mount Zion High School in Carroll County, Georgia. She had already picked up her cap and gown, family and friends said.

  • A health expert says you can fly after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowded airports and destinations

    It's fairly safe for partially vaccinated people to fly on a plane, but they should still take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.