N.J. man charged with stabbing woman outside her home had manifesto: cops

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found outside her Somerville, N.J. home last week, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Authorities say 27-year-old David C. Shroitman, also of Somerville, fatally stabbed an adult female outside the victim’s residential complex on North Bridge St. on Jan. 30.

Police arrived at the scene around 10:20 p.m. and found the victim — who was later identified as Mary Rose Fealey — unconscious and suffering from “multiple apparent stab wounds.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office two days later determined the cause of death as “multiple stab wounds” and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Investigators assigned to the case “worked relentlessly” to identify a suspect in the crime, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a news release.

Investigators say Shroitman knew the victim, but their relationship was not immediately clear.

Fealey is described in an online obituary as a “visual artist, anti-drug activist, entrepreneur, champion of the underdog, philanthropist, encourager, writer, and logistician” who graduated from the Rutgers Business School in 2018.

On Sunday, detectives obtained a warrant to search Shroitman’s home and vehicle.

According to NJ.com, police obtained security camera footage showing a man matching Shroitman’s description near the crime scene on the day the victim was killed.

The suspect refused to speak with authorities, who saw a black gaiter and duct tape in his car. Investigators found blood in areas of his apartment, and his car was “doused in bleach,” the outlet reported citing an affidavit of probable cause.

He also allegedly left a murder manifesto in his apartment in which he detailed steps he would take to kill his victim.

Shroitman was arrested on Monday on charges of first degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension.

He is being held at the Somerset County jail ahead of a detention hearing.