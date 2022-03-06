N.J. man convicted of killing two children, college student over Facebook post

A New Jersey man has been convicted of a 2016 home invasion and the murder of three people inside, including two children under the age of 12.

Jeremy Arrington, 31, was convicted after a 10-day trial on 28 charges, including three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint and multiple weapons charges, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Saturday.

On Nov. 5, 2016, Arrington broke into the Newark home, angry that one of the residents had reshared a Facebook post that named him as a suspect in a previous shooting and sexual assault, police said at the time. Over the next hour, Arrington tied up six people inside — a 29-year-old woman, two 13-year-old twins, 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst and 23-year-old Syasia McBorroughs — and stabbed them repeatedly.

McBorroughs, who was visiting the family, was also shot.

Aerial, Al-Jahon and Syasia all died from their injuries. The other three victims survived.

One of the twins was able to escape and called 911 while hiding in a closet, according to police. Arrington fled before officers arrived but was tracked down and arrested after falsely claiming he had another hostage.

“We are forever grateful to the courageous survivors and witnesses who testified as well as the investigative personnel who helped bring this defendant to justice,” Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justice Edwab said in a statement. “Hopefully this verdict will bring some form of justice to all of the families and friends affected by this defendant’s horrific actions.”

Arrington faces multiple life sentences when he returns to court on April 8.