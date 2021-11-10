N.J. man hit with toughest sentence yet in Jan. 6 attack

A federal judge on Wednesday imposed the most serious sentence yet in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, ordering a New Jersey man to serve almost three-and-a-half years in prison for punching a police officer in the face during the melee.

Scott Fairlamb, 44, a former MMA fighter and gym owner, is the first defendant charged with assaulting an officer during the attack to face sentencing. The judge, Royce Lamberth, said he expected Fairlamb’s 41-month sentence would end up lower than others also facing charges for assaulting police that day.

That’s because Fairlamb was the first to plead guilty to such an assault and, despite initially celebrating the attack, has since expressed remorse that both prosecutors and Lamberth himself described as “genuine.”

“Had you gone to trial, I don’t think there’s any jury that could have acquitted you or would have acquitted you,” Lamberth said, citing clear video evidence of the attack. “You couldn’t have beat this.”

Lamberth, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, also said the sentence should serve as a signal to other rioters to take the chance to plead guilty rather than risk getting even more prison time.

“Wise up,” the judge said.

Fairlamb was one of the first to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, entering through a door that was kicked open shortly after the first wave of rioters entered through a smashed window. He carried a stolen police baton on his way in, though he wasn’t charged with wielding it.

Outside the building, Fairlamb urged other members of the mob forward: “We f----ing disarm them and we storm the Capitol,” he said, an exhortation that was captured on video and played in court. Fairlamb also shouted profanities at officers. Amid the onslaught, he threw a punch that hit a police officer in his face shield.

Three days after the attack, Fairlamb filmed a video celebrating the attack and saying, “They pulled the pin on the grenade, and the blackout is coming. What a time to be a patriot.”

Prosecutors had recommended a 44-month sentence, a slightly longer punishment than the judge delivered. Fairlamb’s attorney asked for 17 months, which he said would allow for Fairlamb’s release soon based on his credit for time served in jail since his arrest in January.

Court officials calculated the sentencing guidelines range in Fairlamb’s case at 41 months to 51 months. Lamberth was not required to issue a sentence in the range, but he said he did not think there was good reason to give Fairlamb a shorter term.

In court, Fairlamb issued a tearful plea for leniency to Lamberth, emphasizing that he took responsibility for his actions and lamented that his actions had disrupted his family at a time when he and his wife were beginning discussions about having children.

Fairlamb stressed that he has a long record of supporting law enforcement. His brother, Preston, is a Secret Service agent who reportedly led former first lady Michelle Obama’s security detail.

“I have a brother who I haven’t been able to talk to out of respect for his position in our government,” Scott Fairlamb told the judge. “He’s an incredible role model.”

Fairlamb said his actions on Jan. 6 were completely out of character.

“That is not Scott Fairlamb,” the defendant said. “That’s not who I am. That’s not who I was raised to be. I truly regret my actions that day.”