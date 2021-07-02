N.J. man sentenced in 2008 assault in Union County

Jul. 2—LEWISBURG — A New Jersey man arrested in 2019 in a decade-old rape case at Bucknell University was sentenced in Union County Court on Wednesday on charges of simple assault and indecent exposure.

Joseph J. McClain III, 36, received a sentence of 10 days to 24 months, minus 1 day, for simple assault and a consecutive sentence of 24 months probation on the charge of indecent exposure.

Charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and rape were withdrawn against McClain by the District Attorney's Office in January 2020.

District Attorney Pete Johnson said a plea agreement that brought about McClain's guilty pleas included his admission to injuring the victim during a 2008 incident, and that the victim was satisfied with the agreement and potential jail sentence. Johnson said he had concerns about prosecuting a case that dated 13 years and having the victim, who lives out of state, testify.

Bucknell University Department of Public Safety filed the charges in April 2019. The incident dates to a party in 2008 at the former Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity on campus, according to police. Court documents noted McClain was visiting campus and was not a Bucknell student.

The university revoked the local chapter's charter in 2019 on allegations of underage drinking and reports of physical abuse.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO