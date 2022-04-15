N.J. man sentenced in Westport drug case

Apr. 15—PLATTSBURGH — A New Jersey man prosecutors said helped operate a drug trafficking operation out of a Westport home was sentenced Wednesday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Ibn Spivey, 31, of Elizabethtown, N. J., given a seven-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and conspiracy offenses last June.

2020 DRUG BUST

Spivey, along with co-defendant James Kerns, was arrested after a drug bust in November 2020, when drug enforcement agents said they found about two-and-a-half pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine, packaging materials, a scale and a knife in the Westport home, one of multiple homes prosecutors said was a part of a network of locations in the North Country region that moved and sold drugs.

Federal prosecutors charged Spivey with being one of 50 to 70 traffickers that brought and sold cocaine at the Westport home between September and November 2020.

The woman who lived at the home, Marcie LaRock, told police that she believed there were up to 40 different locations in the region that were a part of the network, according to court documents.

According to LaRock, who was also charged by police, Spivey traveled from New Jersey with Kerns hauling 1,000 grams of cocaine and planned to sell it all within two weeks.

LaRock told police Spivey and Kerns were "soldiers" within the organization and were tasked with moving and selling drugs. LaRock, meanwhile, was a "handler" who would provide members like Spivey and Kerns with basic needs like food and packaging materials.

She also said she would push local residents she believed had drug addictions to sellers. LaRock claimed she earned $200 for every $1,000 worth of drugs sold.

LaRock took a plea deal last June for conspiracy charges and is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.

Kerns maintained his not guilty plea all the way until trial, which lasted four days last July. A jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Kerns was sentenced in March and is serving a nine-year sentence.

