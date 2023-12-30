N.J. man who stole W.B. Mason truck and led cops on 5-mile chase perplexed by arrest, says Staten Island DA

After he was pulled out of a mangled stolen box truck and looked over the damaged cars and carnage he is accused of causing by leading cops in a five-mile chase though Staten Island, Michael Rompa had a question for the arresting officers:

“What the f— did I do?”

Rompa, seemingly perplexed, was taken into custody on multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment, car theft and other charges Thursday night. His comment to the arresting officers was recorded in a complaint in Staten Island Criminal Court.

The suspect remained at Rikers Island on Saturday, one day after a Staten Island judge ordered him held without bail as prosecutors prepare a grand jury case they hope will result in a stack of criminal charges against the New Jersey resident.

Rompa, 48, is accused of injuring 26 people, including seven cops, and damaging nearly 40 vehicles during the wild bumper car breakaway.

“During the operation of the W.B. Mason [box] truck, he demonstrated circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life by recklessly engaging in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury and death to other people who were on the roads, including multiple pedestrians, and unreasonably endangered users of the roadways,” prosecutors said in a criminal complaint.

The very detailed criminal complaint says Rompa stole the W.B. Mason truck in New Jersey and drove it to Staten Island. While driving along Richmond Road, he got out of the truck, stole a Jeep and drove the Jeep a short distance before ditching the ride and making his way back to the W.B. Mason truck, the complaint said.

Staten Island cops, who had been alerted to the New Jersey theft, spotted Rompa on Bishop St. and Cranford Ave. in Richmond.

Rompa drove away from the officers “at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly, ramming multiple other vehicles in what appeared an attempt to create his own lane of traffic,” prosecutors said.

Cops estimated Rompa was going about 40 mph as he tried to evade police.

“He was hell bent on getting away,” said a police source with knowledge of the case. “He was not stopping for anyone. Even if we tried to box him in with barriers, he would have drove right through them because he knew he was going to jail.”

The officers tried to pull Rompa over.

He allegedly responded by slamming the truck in reverse and backing three trailing NYPD cruisers. One of the cruisers, which belonged to the 122nd Precinct’s executive officer, became entangled with the rear of the truck and was dragged for about 40 feet before being dislodged.

As the crazed police pursuit continued, Rompa slammed the box truck into 38 vehicles that were either parked or being driven on Staten Island streets, cops said.

He then sideswiped and rammed head on four other police cars trying to pull him over, said cops.

The chase ended about five miles from where it began, near the corner of Van Duzer and Beach Sts. in Stapleton.

There, Rompa allegedly slammed into eight cars on Van Duzer St. between Wright and Beach Sta. before ramming the W.B. Mason truck into the back of a parked car.

The truck hit the car with so much force that it was wedged under the vehicle parked in front of it.

Rompa was brought to an area hospital with minor injuries. When he was questioned by cops, he gave them a false name — leading them to add impersonation to the list of charges

None of the injuries he inflicted on the cops — who included a captain, lieutenant and a sergeant — were serious, officials said.

Rompa is expected back in court on Tuesday, officials said.