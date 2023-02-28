N.J. man tried to board flight with AR-15, Taser and fake Marshal badge: TSA

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly tried to board an airplane late last year with an AR-15 gun, a Taser and a fake U.S. Marshal badge.

Seretse Clouden, a convicted felon, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 30 after multiple weapons were discovered in his checked luggage, according to a federal criminal complaint.

His arsenal allegedly included a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun, as well as a ballistic vest, ammunition, a switchblade, an expandable baton and phony U.S. Marshal identification. He was attempting to fly to Fort Lauderdale.

Clouden was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and fraudulent possession of an ID document. He’d pleaded guilty in 2016 to unlawful possession of a weapon.

The wannabe fed faces up to 25 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

The Transportation Security Administration announced last month that more than 6,500 guns were seized at airports in the U.S. in 2022. More than 800 have already been seized this year.

“It’s absolutely not acceptable for firearms to be anywhere near checkpoints,” TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston said. “There is a legally permissible way to bring firearms in checked baggage, but you have to be legally able to carry a firearm in your jurisdiction, declare it with the airline and pack it properly in a hard-sided and locked case.”