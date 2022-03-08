N.J.’s Murphy Seeks Record $48.9 Billion for Pensions, Schools

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposed a record $48.9 billion budget for fiscal 2023, buoyed by spending on pensions, education and tax rebates.

His plan seeks a $6.8 billion retirement-fund contribution, marking the second straight year he would make good on providing the minimum amount required by actuaries. That hasn’t happened since 1996, and as a result, New Jersey’s unfunded pension liability is at least $74.9 billion, one of the highest among U.S. states.

“We were told we’d certainly never meet our public-employee pension obligations,” Murphy said Tuesday in his budget address to lawmakers. “Not only did we do that last year -- marking the first time in a generation that our full obligation was met -- we’re doing it again in this year’s budget.”

Murphy’s budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is 5.4% higher than the one he signed last June, and less than 1% higher after adjustments for unexpected revenue. Compared with the first budget he signed for fiscal 2019, though, it’s 31% higher. By comparison, budgets signed by Murphy’s Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, grew 10.5% from 2011-2015.

Murphy, a 64-year-old Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, started his second term in January with a renewed commitment to turn around the state’s finances and make it more affordable. His budget address comes less than a week after New Jersey earned its first credit-rating upgrade in 17 years.

“Obviously, this is just one upgrade -- but we’re going to keep working to make it the first of more to come,” Murphy said.

While he pushes for record expenditures, Murphy also is projecting revenue growth of less than 1% as spending returns to pre-pandemic levels and deductions take hold for income, retirement and college savings accounts.

The plan includes no new taxes from Murphy, who was able to push a surcharge on millionaires through the Democratic-controlled legislature in 2020. The budget also seeks a one-year waiver of fees for marriage, driver’s and professional health licenses and for resident admissions to state parks, for a total cost of $60 million.

“This budget is rooted in a renewed commitment to moving our state forward, creating opportunity for every family, and making our state more affordable,” Murphy said. “Moreover, this budget directly takes on the most stubborn affordability challenge that has faced our state for decades -- property taxes.”

Tax Debate

As promised last week, Murphy’s budget includes $900 million to fund rebates for renters and homeowners shouldering the nation’s highest property taxes. About 1.2 million homeowners earning as much as $250,000 a year will receive average benefits of $700 in fiscal 2023, growing to $1,150 by 2025. About 633,000 renters will receive a maximum $250.

Republicans, the minority party in the legislature, have pushed for Murphy to give more of the state’s revenue boon back to residents, and sooner.

Transit’s Future

Murphy’s budget proposed a $4.2 billion surplus, almost twice the current figure. He seeks to dedicate $1.3 billion to paying down debt and using cash instead of new borrowing for certain projects.

New Jersey won a credit-rating upgrade on March 2 -- its first since 2005 and its first from Moody’s Investors Service since 1977. Moody’s noted the Murphy administration’s steps to increase pension contributions and reduce debt. At the same time, it warned of ongoing challenges.

“Despite the state’s diverse economy and wealthy tax base, it retains retirement benefit liabilities that are among the largest of the 50 states and that will present recurring fiscal pressure and increase the state’s vulnerability to financial market downturns,” Moody’s said in its statement.

For a fifth straight year, New Jersey Transit would have no fare increase. The governor has pledged to turn around the nation’s biggest statewide mass-transportation provider, a key link to New York City jobs, after years of budget cuts left it with degrading safety and reliability.

The budget proposal, though, continues some practices that Murphy has criticized: He transfers $82 million from a clean-energy account and shifts $362 million in capital funding to day-to-day operations. And while he gives NJ Transit $746 million from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, he doesn’t identify a dedicated revenue stream, as transportation advocates have wanted for years.

Public Schools

School aid, at $11.6 billion, accounts for almost 25% of the plan. Debt service, excluding school construction, is budgeted at $3.3 billion, for 6.7% of spending. The pension payment is about 14%.

“With more aid for our public schools and a full pension payment, this budget will continue to apply downward pressure against property taxes,” Murphy said.

His total pension fund payments, counting 2023’s, add up to $25.5 billion -- more than the sum contributed by his six most recent predecessors, according to his office.

Still, New Jersey’s unfunded liability as of July 1, 2020, was $74.9 billion, or 4% higher than a year prior. It had just 58% of the funds needed for about 800,000 current and future retirees.

One new initiative, the Innovation Evergreen Fund within the state Economic Development Authority, would put $300 million toward drawing entrepreneurship and venture capital.

The budget also counts on $19 million in revenue during the first year of recreational marijuana sales.

Murphy delivered his budget address in person for the first time since the pandemic struck New Jersey in 2020. More than 30,000 New Jerseyans have died from Covid-19.

“It has been, without any doubt, a long and hard two years,” he said. “Today we are back in this Chamber. But more importantly, New Jersey is getting back to normal.”

