N.J. teen Jashyah Moore, missing almost a month, found safe in NYC

A New Jersey fourteen year old missing almost a month has been found safe in New York City, authorities say.

Jashyah Moore, who disappeared Oct. 14 after visiting a deli in East Orange, New Jersey, was located in the city Thursday night, acting Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said.

She was to be returned to East Orange soon, Stephens added.

Sources told CBS New York a good Samaritan spotted and recognized her lin upper-Manhattan at around 7 p.m. and called 911. She was by herself.

A source said when police approached her, she initially denied being Jashyah, but then eventually confirmed her identity.

Stephens said Moore is "currently safe and being provided all appropriate services."

There was no early word on what happened to Moore while she was missing of how she owund up where she was found.

Following her disappearance on October 14, authorities pleaded for tips and raised $20,000 in reward money.

Search parties were organized and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to raise awareness.

Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones set to be executed next week

Chinese American veterans receive recognition for service in World War II

U.S. and China announce surprise climate action deal at COP26