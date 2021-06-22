NJ waitress abducted after group leaves restaurant without paying the check

1 / 2

NJ waitress abducted after group leaves restaurant without paying the check

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

Police in New Jersey are looking for five people who they say abducted and assaulted a waitress who chased after them over an unpaid $70 bill, authorities said.

The group ran out on the bill at a restaurant in Gloucester County south of Philadelphia around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Washington Township police said.

"The vehicle's running, the headlights are on, and they're ready to flee the area, the back door's open," Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik told NBC Philadelphia. "And at that point, there's some sort of confrontation at the vehicle and our victim ends up inside the vehicle."

The waitress was left by the side of a state highway. She suffered bruising to her face and neck and a possible concussion, Gurcsik told the station.

Related: One of the most important things diners can do is to remember that everyone is trying to adapt to the "new normal."

The waitress, who is 20, did not have her cellphone with her.

Gurcsik called it a brazen abduction, robbery and potential kidnapping.

Police released photos of three men and two women wanted for questioning and say they were in a white Dodge Durango. The incident was captured on surveillance video from outside the restaurant.

The restaurant, Nifty Fifty's, said in a statement that the safety of its staff is the company's top priority.

"We value our employees and want them to know that no amount of money is worth their lives, nor is it their responsibility. We are sending thoughts and prayers to our employee for a speedy recovery," the restaurant said.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Related:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Five charged for alleged illegal export of rifle scopes and night-vision goggles to Russia

    Five people, including three foreign nationals, were charged for their alleged roles in a scheme to export thermal imaging rifle scopes, night-vision goggles, and other military-grade equipment to Russia without legal authorization.

  • Connecticut lawmaker resigns state Senate, citing divorce

    Connecticut state Sen. Alex Kasser, the first Democrat elected by her Fairfield County district since 1930, announced Tuesday she is resigning from office. “And as an elected official, I have a duty to my constituents and to the public to explain why I’m stepping down and to be honest about it.” It was her first competitive race and her victory signaled that Democrats were making inroads in a traditionally Republican bastion of Connecticut.

  • Signs of geological activity found on Venus

    Scientists find evidence parts of Venus's rocky surface move around like bits of ocean pack ice.

  • Tornado that left trail of destruction outside Chicago was an EF3 twister

    A powerful tornado left a trail of destruction late Sunday night in DuPage County, a suburb of Chicago, injuring numerous residents and leaving property owners picking up the pieces of their homes on Monday. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago surveyed the damage later on Monday and said on Twitter that they "found damage consistent with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in Naperville." This was the first time in six years a tornado of EF2 force or stronger has

  • Waitress assaulted and forced into car after chasing group who walked out without paying

    “The waitress was taken into the vehicle and the suspects drove away with the waitress in the vehicle,” police statement read.

  • Waitress abducted after chasing customers refusing to pay check, New Jersey cops say

    She was assaulted by the suspects and abandoned on the side of the road, cops say.

  • Police investigating Arlington crash that killed motorcycle operator

    Police said they believe the vehicle that struck the motorcycle had a green turn arrow.

  • Fed's Daly says climate change poses 'significant' economic risk

    The economic reckoning with the effects of climate change - everything from how people work to what crops can be grown to property damage and capital investment - may also be unevenly felt across communities, Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery at a virtual event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "No one really knows the severity and scale of climate change, where and who will be most affected, or the nature, extent, and duration of our response to the risks." Republicans have criticized the U.S. central bank for delving into the effects of climate change, saying that doing so distracts it from its congressionally-mandated job to pursue full employment and stable prices.

  • Medicaid enrollment swells during the pandemic, reaching a new high

    The number of Americans relying on Medicaid swelled to an apparent all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 74 million Americans covered through the safety-net health insurance, new federal figures show. From February 2020 through January, Medicaid enrollment climbed nationwide by 9.7 million, according to a report based on the most recent available data and expected to be released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for

  • Waitress abducted and assaulted after chasing 5 people who ran out on $70 bill: Police

    The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Nifty Fifty’s in Turnersville located in Washington Township, New Jersey, when police say the 20-year-old waitress was taken away in a vehicle for a short time after confronting a group she had served in the restaurant, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI. Surveillance footage obtained by WPVI shows the woman being pulled into the White Dodge Durango as one person flees the vehicle before it pulls away with the waitress inside. "They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle," Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik told WPVI in an interview following the incident.

  • U.K.'s newest carrier joins IS fight, stirs Russian interest

    Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is helping to take on the “lion’s share” of operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq, U.K. naval commanders said. It has also piqued the interest of Russian warplanes, who try to keep tabs on its cutting-edge F-35 jet in a “cat-and-mouse” game with British and U.S. pilots. Speaking aboard the 65,000-ton carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the U.K. is carrying out most of the missions to wipe out the remnants of IS in Iraq as the U.S. focuses on its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 835 new cases

    Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 835 from 495. Italy has registered 127,322 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 362 from a previous 385.

  • How to set a good example for your kids

    One of the best ways to raise happy, healthy and bright kids is by simply setting a good example for them to follow. The post How to set a good example for your kids appeared first on In The Know.

  • Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

    Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World's Most Magical Celebration," beginning Oct. 1, Disney announced Tuesday. On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney's “magical dream," officials said in a statement announcing the celebration.

  • Chip shortage hits Nissan production - sources

    Japan's Nissan will adjust production at several factories next month due to the global chip shortage.Three sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters of the plan on Tuesday (July 22).Japan's third-largest automaker will reportedly halt production at a factory in the east of the country for a total of three days in July, and will idle another plant in the south for two days.The sources added that another factory will cut production hours.A spokesperson for Nissan said it would be "adjusting production" and "taking necessary actions to ensure recovery".Like other automakers, Nissan has been grappling with a worldwide chip supply crunch, which it says will likely affect the production of 500,000 vehicles this year.At its AGM on Tuesday (July 22), the company said it was seeking to minimise the negative impact of the shortage.

  • Taliban Mock Hasty U.S. Withdrawal: ‘Losers Never Look Back’

    John Moore/GettyKABUL—America’s war in Afghanistan featured all manner of bangs: IED blasts, car bombs, airstrikes, and the “mother of all bombs”—the most powerful non-nuclear ordnance ever used.Its withdrawal from the country, on the other hand, is being conducted with the feeblest of whimpers.For two decades, Bagram Air Force base was the centerpiece of the U.S. mission to clear out the Taliban and support the fledgling Afghan government. At its peak, it housed thousands of coalition troops. I

  • Texas dad drowns on Father’s Day trying to save son in lake, Oklahoma officials say

    “We’re devastated and (have) pain in our heart,” a family member said.

  • Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

    The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The Australian disagrees.

  • Labor, green groups urge White House to reject a 'watered-down' infrastructure deal

    Leaders of environmental and labor groups - two of President Joe Biden's biggest supporters - urged the White House and Democratic congressional leaders on Tuesday to reject any bipartisan infrastructure deal that lacks strong provisions to tackle climate change and strengthen unions. The BlueGreen Alliance, whose partners include some of the country's biggest environmental groups and labor unions, said in a letter its members were "troubled by recent proposals" that are "watered down." It called on Democrats to strive for an infrastructure package that captures the main elements of Biden's proposed $1.7 trillion package.

  • The Left Had Been Rising in NYC—Is Eric Adams About To Knock It Down?

    Timothy A Clary/GettyNew York has not seen a Democratic primary for mayor this volatile and wide open in decades and, if the polls hold, the city’s next mayor could well be a former cop and Republican who’s poised to push back against the rising left and who’s dabbled in racial demagoguery in the race’s closing days.Eight years ago, Bill de Blasio emerged from a crowded field to lock down the race with weeks to go, dominating his opponents in the polls during the campaign’s final days. Once a lo