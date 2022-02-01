N. Kingstown Ocean State Offers Educators Free Cleaning Supplies

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Teachers can pick up free COVID-19 cleaning supplies from Ocean State Job Lot, starting this week. The Rhode Island-based company is offering the supplies as a way of saying thank you to educators, including at the North Kingstown location at 5957 Post Road.

From Thursday through Feb. 16, teachers, school management, and school support personnel can pick up hand sanitizer, hand wipes and disinfecting wipes from any OSJL store. All items will be free of charge, with no limit on quantity while supplies last. No other purchase is necessary.

"We are so appreciative of the educators who continue to be in the classroom teaching kids throughout the pandemic," said Marc Perlman, the company's CEO. "With the omicron variant, as well as cold and flu season, we want to make sure that teachers have the hand sanitizers, hand wipes and disinfecting wipes necessary to help keep themselves and their students safe and healthy."



Proof of employment with a photo ID will be required at checkout. Documented homeschoolers are eligible for the promotion. See more details on the company's website.

Patch reporter Rachel Nunes contributed to this report.



This article originally appeared on the North Kingstown Patch