N. Korea celebrates late leader's birthday, pushes for unity

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a meeting is held to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City, North Korea Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-il
    Kim Jong-il
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (1941-2011)
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, state media reported Wednesday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid pandemic-related hardships.

Kim’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

When Kim Jong Un appeared, all the participants “burst into stormy cheers ‘hurrah’ upon him" before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.

The event showed participants' firm resolves to rally behind Kim Jong Un and achieve a prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, and similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark the birth anniversary.

KCNA said senior officials visiting Samjiyon city observed fireworks and a music concert. It’s rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in the city at the foot of Mount Paektu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula which is the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family. A major development project has also been underway in Samjiyon, which Kim Jong Un has said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity.

The birthday of Kim Jong Il is one of the most important holidays in North Korea, along with that of Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un who established North Korea in 1948. Kim Jong Un has ruled North Korea since Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack in late 2011.

Last month, North Korea conducted a spate of missile tests in what some experts say were an attempt to pressure the United States to offer concessions like sanctions relief. North Korea admitted it’s faced severe economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea paused testing activity before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, its last major ally and economic pipeline, earlier this month.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea’s military hasn’t showed any suspicious activities Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event

    North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's late father with a music concert and fireworks in a refurbished holy city, but no missile launch or military parade, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim attended a gathering of government, military and ruling Workers' Party officials which took place on Tuesday in front of the statue of Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City to commemorate the anniversary, a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, KCNA said.

  • Kim Jong Un attends celebration of late father's 80th birth anniversary

    North Korean state media has shown Kim Jong Un attending a national celebration for the 80th birth anniversary of his late father Kim Jong Il. Kim Jong Il's birthday falls on February 16, now a public holiday and dubbed the "Day of the Shining Star" in North Korea.

  • UN: Yemen war escalating, 8 million could lose aid in March

    The seven-year war in Yemen has witnessed a dangerous escalation, with January’s civilian casualties the highest in at least three years and 8 million Yemenis likely to lose all humanitarian aid next month without urgent new funds, U.N. officials said Tuesday. U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths painted a worsening picture of the already dire situation in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

  • UN says agreement in principle on Yemen tanker oil transfer

    An agreement has been reached in principle on a U.N.-coordinated proposal that would transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude oil from a tanker that has been moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen since the 1980s to another ship, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Tuesday. Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council he was pleased to report the recent progress in efforts to resolve the issue of the FSO Safer, whose long-term presence in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe. Griffiths gave no details, but Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, told reporters later that progress, “as always in Yemen, needs to be solidified in order to be taken forward.”

  • China's Xi: Control of Hong Kong surge is 'overriding task'

    China’s leader Xi Jinping took a personal interest in Hong Kong’s outbreak, saying it was the local government’s “overriding task” to control the situation, a Hong Kong newspaper said on Wednesday. Xi personally issued instructions and directed Vice Premier Han Zheng to express to the city's chief executive Carrie Lam the high level of concern Chinese Communist Party leaders had about Hong Kong's ongoing outbreak, according to Wen Wei Po, a pro-Beijing news outlet. Zheng stressed that the Hong Kong government "should earnestly assume the main responsibility, and regard the rapid stabilization and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task” to Lam, the outlet said.

  • AOC calls out conservative ‘weirdos’ who didn’t enjoy the super bowl half time show

    Congresswoman trolls foes on Twitter after Turning Point USA leader bemoans sexual content

  • North Koreans march and swim for former leader Kim Jong Il's birthday

    North Korea holds a series of performances including a synchronised swimming show over the weekend, as part of celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of late leader Kim Jong Il, on February 16.

  • The economic toll if Russia invades Ukraine

    There's a lot that could happen besides a full Russian invasion of Ukraine. There's also the chance of a relief rally if diplomacy prevails.

  • Hillary Clinton dodges questions about Durham probe developments

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions as to whether or not her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • More Americans dissatisfied with immigration level: Gallup

    Dissatisfaction with current immigration levels spiked in January as dissatisfaction among Republican respondents surged in Gallup's periodic Mood of the Nation poll.According to the poll, 58 percent of all Americans are dissatisfied with current immigration levels.Of that group, 35 percent of respondents want immigration levels decreased, 9 percent say they want levels increased and 14 percent say they are dissatisfied with current levels but...

  • New subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee target 'alternate elector' organizers

    The panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot subpoenaed six people who it says were involved in organizing slates of "alternate electors" to challenge Biden's win.

  • Inflation is making some seniors choose between food and medications — what you can do

    “To go hungry or get my medications is a choice I have had to make this year,” writes “R.M.” from South Carolina, a Social Security recipient who is being hammered by soaring food and drug prices. “R.M.” — who was responding to a survey by the Senior Citizens League (SCL), a nonprofit advocacy group — is hardly alone. With inflation running at its highest levels since the Reagan era—40 years ago—seniors are having to make difficult, and dangerous, choices each day, as the price for both of these essentials jumps.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams cites Christina Yuna Lee’s death in push to tweak bail reform

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly cited the death of Christina Yuna Lee in his push to tweak bail reform laws during a private meeting with Democratic legislators in Albany on Monday. In his “Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” he cited the state’s 2020 bail reforms and 2017 “Raise the Age” law as partly to blame for an uptick in violent crimes in the city. Adams’ criminal justice plan calls for the elimination of cash bail, as well as the creation of a “dangerousness” standard that judges can use to determine who stays behind bars after being arrested.

  • Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave the US for taking a knee at the Super Bowl halftime show

    "Why doesn't he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else," Giuliani said of the Grammy winner.

  • This new satellite photo appears to show a sign Russia has been readying for war as its forces surround Ukraine, experts say

    One photo shows an apparent field hospital, which, coupled with Russia's other actions, is unusual and may be preparation for actual conflict.

  • North Korea marks key anniversary with swimming showcase

    Video provided to Reuters by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed North Korean residents and students watching performances by synchronised swimmers at a swimming pool complex in Pyongyang.The state's secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Ri Il Hwan, and other high-ranking officials were present at the performance, titled "A Dear Name".Kim Jong Il passed away on December 17, 2011. His birthday falls on February 16 and has been designated as a national holiday called "the Day of the Shining Star".

  • Russia's Olympic doping case helps China skirt dicey topics

    Little more than a week ago, the questions from non-Chinese reporters at daily Olympics briefings were about sensitive things involving China — tennis player Peng Shuai, the government's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest, the efficiency of the anti-COVID “closed-loop system.” The doping saga unfolding around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been a Games-changer at the Beijing Olympics, pushing aside dicey topics that Chinese officials like to avoid answering. “The big winner in the Valieva scandal is the Chinese government,” Olympic historian David Wallechinsky said in an email.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Detroit Lions fans help propel Super Bowl 56 to higher viewership

    The Stafford effect: Detroit outranked Columbus as well as Los Angeles in television viewership of Super Bowl 56, between the Rams and Bengals.