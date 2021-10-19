N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s underwater operational capability.

The test Tuesday was the fifth missile launch since September and came as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile polices such as joint U.S.-South Korea military drills and international sanctions on the North.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the latest test “will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of our navy.” It said the new missile has introduced advanced control guidance technologies including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility.

The North’s neighbors said Tuesday that they detected the North’s missile firing and said the weapon landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. South Korea’s military described the missile as a short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile and said the launch was made from waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard building submarines.

KCNA said Tuesday’s launch was made from “the same 8.24 Yongung ship,” a submarine that North Korea said it used to conduct its first submarine-launched strategic ballistic missile test in 2016. This indicates Tuesday's test was also a underwater-launched missile launch.

Tuesday’s launch is the most high-profile weapons test by North Korea since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it’s open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

North Korea has been pushing hard for years to acquire the ability to fire nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, the next key piece in an arsenal that includes a variety of weapons including ones with the potential range to reach American soil.

Acquiring submarine-launched missiles would be a worrying development because that would make it harder for the North’s rivals to detect launches and provide the country with retaliatory attack capability. Still, experts say it would take years, large amounts of resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build at least several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.

North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019.

Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled for more than two years because of disagreements over an easing of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea in exchange for denuclearization steps by the North.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast

    North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, setting off alarm bells across the region.The launch was reported by military officials in South Korea and Japan, and comes just after South Korean envoys met with U.S. officials to discuss the nuclear standoff on Monday.Pyongyang has ramped up its military activity dramatically in recent weeks, and Tuesday's launch marks its latest missile test.The missile was launched shortly after 10 a.m. local time from the sea in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said,where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test firing missiles.It wasn't clear if it was fired from a submarine or from a test barge.News of the launch quickly overshadowed a major arms fair taking place in Seoul, and pulled Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida away from several scheduled events.Kishida called the missile tests "regrettable" while South Korea's national security council called an emergency meeting, and urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.In a statement, the U.S. military called Tuesday's launch "destabilizing," but said it did not pose an immediate threat.Analysts suggest Pyongyang's latest tests aim to match or surpass South Korea's own quietly expanding arsenal.Pyongyang has decried what it calls double standards by Seoul and Washington as it faces international sanctions over its weapons program.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea off coast of Japan

    North Korea on Tuesday launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean and Japanese militaries confirmed.

  • South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into sea

    South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew.

  • International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

    The Soyuz MS-18 engines ‘unexpectedly continued’ firing thrusters after a test performed by astronaut Oleg Novitsky should have ended

  • Australia's Queensland state to open to vaccinated travelers

    Australia’s Queensland state announced plans Monday to open up to vaccinated travelers, ending the status it has enjoyed throughout the pandemic of remaining virtually free of COVID-19. Queensland and Western Australia have been among the states most successful in keeping COVID-19 out, and they also were among the most reluctant to relax their strict border controls after the highly contagious delta variant took hold in New South Wales state in June and spread through Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Queensland authorities warned infection rates would rise and remain high for months.

  • EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

    European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia. The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.

  • FBI raids Washington, D.C., mansion of Putin-aligned oligarch Deripaska

    Oleg Deripaska had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

  • FBI raids US properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch

    FBI agents are conducting a search at the Washington home of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska

  • FBI swarms DC home of Russian billionaire with ties to Putin

    The FBI is conducting law enforcement activity at the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska on Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

  • Oleg Deripaska: FBI searches US homes linked to Russian oligarch

    Agents are sweeping homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions.

  • FBI at Russian oligarch's home for 'law enforcement' action

    Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out

    We’ve rounded up 11 different types of turkey you can get delivered to your doorstep.

  • Letters to the Editor: Just how outrageous were Colin Powell's Iraq lies to the U.N.?

    A Cold War-era missile engineer explains how unbelievable Colin Powell's remarks to the U.N. Security Council were on Iraq's weapons program.

  • FBI raids D.C. home linked to Putin ally Oleg Deripaska

    An FBI agent stood outside the house in one of Washington's wealthiest neighborhoods, with yellow "CRIME SCENE DO NOT ENTER" tape across the front of the mansion, while members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team carried boxes out of the property.A spokesperson for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency was conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the home, which the Washington Post has previously reported was linked to the Russian oligarch.The specific reason for sealing off and searching the mansion was not immediately clear, and the FBI spokesperson did not provide details. A representative for Deripaska said the homes belong to relatives of the oligarch.Deripaska, 53, has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018. Washington imposed sanctions on him and other influential Russians because of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Reuters could not immediately determine Deripaska's whereabouts.Deripaska once employed Paul Manafort, who served for a period as the chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign and who was convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.He owns part of Rusal via his stake in the giant aluminum producer's parent company En+ Group . Washington previously dropped sanctions against both companies but kept them on Deripaska.Rusal's Moscow-listed shares extended losses after the report, falling 6%.The representative for Deripaska, who declined to give their name because of company policy, confirmed the raid on the home in Washington as well as one in New York City, and said both belong to Deripaska's family rather than the executive himself."The FBI is indeed currently conducting searches of houses belonging to Oleg Deripaska's relatives. The searches are being carried out on the basis of two court warrants related to the U.S. sanctions. The houses in question are located in New York and Washington, DC and are not owned by Oleg Deripaska himself," said the representative did not provide any further details.Deripaska previously sued to have the U.S. sanctions lifted but his case was dismissed in June.

  • Explainer-Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?

    China's long-mooted - and long-resisted - property tax is set to gain new momentum as President Xi Jinping throws his support behind what experts say would be one of the most profound changes to the country's real estate policies in a generation. The idea of a levy on home owners first surfaced in 2003 but has failed to take off due to concerns that it would damage property demand and tank prices, hurting household wealth and future real estate projects, and triggering a fiscal crisis for local governments addicted to land sales for income. But the push by China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong to narrow disparities between ultra-rich urbanites and the rural poor under the banner of "common prosperity" may provide the needed political will to push through a nationwide property tax, currently on the legislative agenda for 2021-2025.

  • DFS early Week 7 primer

    Check out Dalton Del Don's preview for Yahoo Daily Fantasy Football in Week 7.

  • 'Doug Ford should apologize’: Ontario premier’s controversial comments on immigrants draw anger, disappointment

    Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, maintained Tuesday that she doesn't believe it's "necessary" for Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made about immigrants a day earlier.

  • Xi Jinping’s vision for China does not involve workers “lying flat”

    In an opinion piece published last week, the Chinese president laid out a blueprint for his "common prosperity" drive.

  • Civil rights groups sue Oklahoma over law banning critical race theory

    A group of civil rights organizations is suing Oklahoma over a law that restricts discussion of race and gender in public schools.Why it matters: The law is one of several Republican-led attempts to ban critical race theory (CRT), a concept that links racial discrimination to the nation's foundations and legal system. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The rights groups' challenge is the first federal lawsuit to argue that one of these statewide bans is un

  • China's march to global tech dominance is hitting some serious stumbling blocks

    "The Digital Silk Road: China's Quest to Wire the World and Win the Future" shows China's global technology takeover isn't all it's cracked up to be.