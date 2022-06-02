N. Korea criticized as it takes helm of UN disarmament body

·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of mostly Western countries criticized North Korean “reckless actions” in its weapons programs as its government on Friday took over the rotating presidency of the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament.

After North Korea’s ambassador opened a new session of the 65-nation body, Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries plus the European Union that expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.

She said members of the conference who joined the statement have decided not to boycott North Korea’s presidency, but remain “gravely concerned” about its “reckless actions which continue to seriously undermine the very value” of the body. She said the countries' participation should not be seen as giving any “tacit consent” to North Korea’s actions or its “violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

France’s envoy, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said its members will downgrade the level of their representation at the conference during North Korea’s nearly six-week presidency through July 1. Countries such as China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia voiced support for North Korea’s presidency.

All member states get a turn at the presidency. In the past, Western countries have at times balked over the accession of some countries, such as when Syria had a turn several years ago. The presidency is largely a symbolic and administrative post and doesn’t generally impact the body’s proceedings. North Korea is taking over the post from Cuba.

Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador, opened the session by recognizing the “honor and privilege” of having the presidency. He urged member countries to work toward “peace and security” and expressed willingness to work with all member states.

He said the comments from Western countries were “nothing new” and no more than “copy-paste” of previous criticisms they have voiced about North Korea's behavior. He insisted that his country has a right to defend itself and said it is still technically at war with the United States because only a cease-fire, not a peace treaty, halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The conference has achieved few results over its decades of existence and has largely devolved into a venue for countries to voice criticism of others’ weapons programs or defend their own.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

    The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Myanmar’s army in February last year seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests.

  • Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

    Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband's Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and millions of others that, in some cases, can impact a person's sense of identity. “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday's episode of “Red Table Talk." Before tackling the subject, Pinkett Smith addressed events at the March 27 Academy Awards.

  • Hungary's Orban wins exemption in EU Russian oil embargo

    Hungary's divisive leader has once again got his own way with the European Union — this time in tough negotiations on Russian oil at a summit in Brussels. The European Commission’s "proposal to ban the use of Russian oil in Hungary was defeated,” Orban said in a video statement on Facebook. EU leaders concluded four weeks of negotiations on Monday to impose a partial embargo on Russian oil imports.

  • Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

    Christina Taylor already had two kids when she became pregnant with her third. Then, when she was 20 weeks pregnant, Taylor went for an ultrasound and basic anatomy scan. The baby would likely not survive the pregnancy, or would die shortly after birth.

  • Pacific needs to meet on proposed China pact - Samoa PM

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Pacific island leaders agree China's plan for a sweeping trade and security pact needs to be discussed at a regional meeting before any decisions are made, Samoa's leader said on Thursday. Ahead of regional tour by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi which started last week, Beijing officials had circulated a draft agreement between China and 10 island nations spanning policing, security, fisheries, data and a free trade zone. The document, first reported by Reuters, sparked concerns from some Pacific nations over the security proposals and that binding their economies closely to Beijing could spark friction with the United States and its allies.

  • Yellen Says She Was Wrong on Inflation: It’s the No. 1 Concern

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admits she was 'wrong' last year about how long high inflation would last.

  • Zelensky: Russian strikes near chemical plants ‘just madness’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that Russia’s airstrikes near chemical plants in his country are “no longer surprising” but “just madness.” “Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army’s strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just madness,” Zelensky said. “But on the 97th day of such a war,…

  • Why Mexican men's national soccer team keeps coming back to Phoenix area for matches

    Mexico's national team loves to play in the Phoenix metro area, and here are some reasons why.

  • Exclusive-Russian oil firms to reopen wells in June banking on demand rally, sources say

    Between May 1 and 30, Russian oil production increased to 10.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 10.05 million bpd in April, the Interfax news agency reported. Sources said Russian companies plan to ramp up output in hopes of a summer pick-up in domestic demand and as Russia increases sea-borne supply to buyers such as India and China. "At first there were many concerns on how sales would proceed, but now the situation has settled a bit, and demand for Russian barrels has improved," a source who sells Russian oil abroad told Reuters.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: UK will send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine

    The river backwater where Ukraine hopes to turn the tide of invasion Six lessons the Ukraine conflict has taught us about modern warfare US and Germany to send Ukraine 'most advanced weapons yet' Ukraine assures US it won’t use advanced rockets against targets in Russia Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Breaking: Central Florida lands federal grant for Orlando Brightline/SunRail corridor

    Central Florida will get federal grant funds to make possible a shared Brighline/SunRail corridor that connects with International Drive. U.S. Reps. Darren Soto, Dan Webster, Stephanie Murphy, Gus Bilirakis and Val Demings announced on June 1 the region was awarded up to $15.88 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.

  • Ukraine war shows danger of unencrypted communications, says US Army secretary

    “When soldiers use unencrypted comms, that makes them targetable,” the Army secretary said. “And I think we are going to have to think about that.”

  • Newsmax Runs With Debunked Story About ‘Race-Based Grading’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday ran with a supposedly explosive story about Chicago suburban high school districts implementing “race-based grading” systems that would tip the scales against white students.There’s just one little problem: it isn’t true.Earlier this week, a “local” media outlet called West Cook News reported that “Oak Park and River Forest High School administrators will require teachers next school year to adjust their classroom grading scales to account for the sk

  • Israeli forces raid village and blow up house near Jenin

    STORY: The house was set up with explosives and blown up during the early hours of Thursday (June 2) morning.Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers broke out after dark when the military raided the village.Medics and residents said villagers threw stones at the soldiers who opened fire on them.The Palestinian Health Ministry said one man was killed and two others critically wounded. It was not immediately clear whether they had all taken part in the confrontation.The Israeli military did not immediately comment but confirmed its soldiers were there to destroy the gunman's house.

  • John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

    Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate. DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got […]

  • World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

    Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself. Genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. The research was published Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

  • WHO says COVID in N.Korea likely 'getting worse, not better'

    The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress in the fight against a COVID-19 outbreak, saying it believes the situation is getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data. North Korean state media has said the COVID wave has abated, after daily numbers of people with fever topped 390,000 about two weeks ago. Pyongyang has never directly confirmed how many people have tested positive for the virus but experts suspect underreporting in the figures released through government-controlled media, making it difficult to assess the scale of the situation.

  • Belarus dictator Lukashenko rewards KGB officers for participating in ‘special operation’ in Ukraine

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has presented state awards to the Belarusian KGB officers for participating in a “special operation” in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian troops destroy 2 Russian landing boats Pivden (South) Operational Command

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 08:24 On 1 June, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed two Russian speed landing craft in the south of Ukraine. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Details: It is reported that Russian troops had hidden the landing boats in the Dnipro-Buh estuary; the boats were being held at the ready to perform sabotage and reconnaissance tasks.

  • Big talk and big money: Texas con duped dozens into believing they were investing in events like a Rihanna tour and the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

    Sean Johnson was sentenced to 10 years for swindling $1 million by posing as a deep-pocketed businessman, prosecutors said.