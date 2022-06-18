N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

Josh Smith
·1 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.

The new outbreak, first reported on Thursday, puts further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday state news agency KCNA detailed prevention efforts, including quarantines, "intensive screening for all residents," and special treatment and monitoring of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

A national "Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team" is working with local health officials, and measures are being taken to ensure that farming is not disrupted in the key agricultural area, KCNA said.

Disinfection work is being carried out, including of sewage and other waste, to ensure the safety of drinking and household water, the report said. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 States Where COVID Cases are "Out of Control" Again

    COVID-19 is surging again nationwide, driven by even more contagious new variants. In five states, the virus has begun spreading exponentially in recent weeks. But health experts in those states have related insights about the latest virus variants and advice on staying safe that's useful no matter where you live. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Wyoming According to the New York Times' coronaviru

  • Moroccans accuse French tycoon Jacques Bouthier of sexual harassment

    The 75-year-old is already under judicial investigation in France for raping a minor and trafficking.

  • Guy Ritchie to Direct ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

    Guy Ritchie has boarded Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Hercules. Ritchie will direct the remake based on the 1997 film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Ritchie previously directed Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penned a […]

  • A Crypto Bankruptcy Could Be Investors’ Nightmare

    The cryptocurrency market’s latest swoon has raised the specter of bankruptcy restructuring. In such a case, crypto investors would be navigating uncharted territory.

  • No troops in Belarus for 24 February-style offensive- Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Friday, 17 June 2022, 23:16 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, states that there is no such concentration of troops in Belarus as of 24 February.

  • Monkeypox case officially confirmed in Oklahoma, as Health Department monitors situation

    With the confirmation of a monkeypox case in Oklahoma, health officials are advising residents on how to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed for Juneteenth 2022?

    In 2021, Washington passed legislation turning Juneteenth into a federal holiday. As a result, investors will have the day off Monday.

  • The Crypto Party Is Over

    The cryptocurrency industry was built on swagger, enthusiasm and optimism. All three are in short supply these days, as losses and layoffs mount.

  • Denver sports fans were angry, baffled that Kansas City got World Cup over their city

    Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser was among those displeased that Kansas City was chosen over Denver.

  • Here's Why Needham Sees Apple's Brand Value Worth At $1T

    Needham analyst Laura Martin believes lifetime value (LTV) is the primary driver of upside value for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and that brand value is a leading indicator of LTV in a note titled "AAPL's Brand is Worth $1 Trillion." The latest two brand value studies show that Apple's brand is #1 and improving faster than many other consumer brands. The studies included Kantar's BrandZ's "Most Valuable Global Brands 2022" study and The 2022 Prophet Brand Relevance Index. Also Read: Data Is The New

  • Biden's executive order betrays U.S. military victims of terror | Opinion

    President Biden should divert $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan funds to benefit U.S. veterans who are terror victims.

  • Severe thunderstorms bring ping-pong ball-sized hail around the Pittsburgh region

    An advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area Thursday afternoon and evening.

  • Genital inspection provision to be removed from Ohio transgender athlete ban

    Story at a glance A provision in a proposed transgender athlete ban in Ohio requiring student athletes to undergo a genital exam if their sex assigned at birth is disputed is likely to be removed, state Senate President Matt Huffman (R) signaled this week. Huffman said the provision is unnecessary because less invasive measures like…

  • Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges

    Democrats are going to hold onto the House after November's midterm elections. As the challenges confronting President Joe Biden intensify, his predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder. Biden's hopeful outlook tracks with a sense of optimism that has coursed through his nearly five-decade career and was at the center of his 2020 presidential campaign, which he said was built around restoring the “soul of America.”

  • Russian occupiers spread fake news about Ukraines military and political leaders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 19:35 The Russian occupational regime in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is distributing newspapers with fake statements allegedly made by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksii Arestovych, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

  • Fed's Waller wants another 75-basis-point hike for 'all in' inflation fight

    Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Saturday became the latest U.S. central banker to pledge a whatever-it-takes approach to fighting inflation, three days after the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and signaled more hikes to come. "If the data comes in as I expect, I will support a similar-sized move at our July meeting," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Society for Computational Economics conference in Dallas. "The Fed is 'all in' on re-establishing price stability."

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster: Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass, and I was just like, “Wow”

    JuJu Smith-Schuster knew before he signed with the Chiefs what kind of spectacular things quarterback Patrick Mahomes could do. But being a receiver on Mahomes’ team is a different experience. Smith-Schuster said after completing his first offseason program as a Chiefs wide receiver that Mahomes does things on the practice field that make his jaw [more]

  • Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers. Here's what that means.

    Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, while Jonathan Davis was called up from Nashville.

  • Meet the Peecyclers. Their Idea to Help Farmers Is No. 1.

    BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — When Kate Lucy saw a poster in town inviting people to learn about something known as peecycling, she was mystified. “Why would someone pee in a jug and save it?” she wondered. “It sounds like such a wacky idea.” She had to work the evening of the information session, so she sent her husband, Jon Sellers, to assuage her curiosity. He came home with a jug and funnel. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Human urine, Sellers learned that night seven years a

  • California bill would make gunowners buy liability insurance

    California would be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms, if lawmakers approve a measure announced Thursday. The state of New York is considering a similar requirement in the wake of numerous recent mass shootings and a rise in gun violence.