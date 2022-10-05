North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.S. carrier deployment

The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas
Joori Roh and Chang-Ran Kim
·2 min read

By Joori Roh and Chang-Ran Kim

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile toward its east coast on Thursday in the direction of Japan, following joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills and the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region in response to the North's recent missile tests.

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday.

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese government.

"This is the sixth time in the short period just counting the ones from the end of September," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. "This absolutely cannot be tolerated."

The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned the United States for talking to the United Nations Security Council about Pyongyang's "just counteraction measures of the Korean People's Army on south Korea-U.S. joint drills."

In a statement released by the reclusive nation's foreign ministry, North Korea also condemned Washington for repositioning a U.S. aircraft carrier in the waters off the Korean peninsula, saying it posed a serious threat to the stability of the situation.

The USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group of accompanying warships was abruptly redeployed after South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills east of North Korea. This comes in response to North Korea's IRBM launch over Japan this week, one of the allies' sharpest reactions since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test.

The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by blocking attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Tokyo lodged a "vehement protest" with North Korea through delegations in Beijing, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

The first missile on Thursday likely flew to an altitude of about 100 km and a range of 350 km, while the second one had an estimated altitude of 50 kilometers (31.07 miles) and covered 800 km, likely flying in an irregular trajectory, he said.

Many of North Korea's most recent short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) are designed to fly on a lower, depressed trajectory and potentially manoeuvre, complicating efforts to detect and intercept them.

"North Korea has relentlessly and unilaterally escalated its provocation especially since the beginning of this year," Hamada told reporters.

South Korea's JCS said the missiles were launched from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

(Reporting by Joori Roh in Seoul and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Richard Pullin and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

    A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.

  • NKorea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier

    North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers near the Korean Peninsula in response to the North’s recent launch of a powerful missile over Japan. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

  • Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun

    Jake Ponder gave two men a ride in 2019 and tried to buy a gun from them before they shot and killed him.

  • Police: Parents of 7-year-old hit, killed in Clayton County arrested, left children alone for hours

    Keymoriona Williams was walking in front of the hotel where her family was staying when she was hit by a car.

  • Fire seen near S. Korean military base

    STORY: Video filmed by local resident Kim Hee Soo at 11:01 p.m. local time (1401GMT) showed a fire flaring from the direction of the base with white smoke rising into the night sky.Kim, a 43-year-old video creator, said he was working late that night and heard a big explosion, and came out to see what was happening. Having an office near a military base, he would often heard noises from exercises and drills, but said it was different this time. He also said that missile launches were conducted without prior notice to residents.South Korea's military confirmed on Wednesday (October 5) that a South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2 missile had failed shortly after launch and crashed during a joint drill with the United States, in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.The military added the warhead of the missile did not explode, no one was hurt and apologized for worrying the local residents.

  • US splashes $290m on anti-radiation drugs after Putin ups nuclear threats

    The US government has purchased a significant supply of radiation-injury drugs as the Russian president threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

  • USS Ronald Reagan Heads Back to Korean Coast After Latest North Korean Missile Test

    The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is returning to waters off the coast of South Korea in the latest show of strength after North Korea's most provocative missile test in years.

  • Elon Musk ‘Should Own Twitter by Next Week’

    The saga of Elon Musk and the Twitter acquisition could end soon. There are "minimal speed bumps ahead to close," says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • Convicted ex-Chester Sheriff denied bail, must report to prison Oct. 14, judge orders

    Alex Underwood was the top law enforcement official in Chester County, South Carolina before he was convicted of crimes and sentenced to 46 months in prison.

  • Biden visits Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

    President Joe Biden visited Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week.

  • Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery

    Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX and Twitter's most prolific user since former President Donald Trump was booted from it, has shared few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform. While he's touted free speech and derided spam bots since agreeing to buy the company in April, what he actually wants to do about either is shrouded in mystery. The lack of clear plans for the platform are raising concern among Twitter's constituencies, who range from users in conflict regions where it offers an information lifeline to the company's own employees.

  • Pentagon holds missile drills, deploys aircraft carrier east of North Korea after ballistic missile launch

    The U.S. military and South Korean forces held joint missile drills a day after North Korea launched a missile over Japan, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced late Tuesday. The bilateral exercise over the West Sea was meant to “showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities” and included the dropping of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision bombs on the…

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races

    A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, looked to be among the most vulnerable members of the Senate. Fortunes appear to have flipped for the two Democrats as the midterm campaign enters the home stretch in a fast-growing, diverse state that is increasingly central to how the Democratic Party sees its future.

  • Fed’s Rate Increases Defy All the Rules

    Under Jerome Powell’s leadership, the central bank doesn’t conform to any consistent formulas that economists have long used to explain its decisions.

  • North Korea Test-Fires Missile After Criticizing US Carrier Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward waters off its east coast Thursday, adding to one of its biggest barrage of tests under leader Kim Jong Un that included its first launch of a rocket over Japan in five years.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Take Breat

  • US, South Korea conduct precision bomb drills after North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

    The US and South Korea carried out drills with precision bombs after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. The US condemned the launch as "reckless."

  • Migrants are helping rebuild Florida after Hurricane Ian. They might not get paid for it.

    Migrants are on the front lines of hurricane recovery in Florida, but many are vulnerable to abuse. Some employers refuse to pay them.

  • Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

    Penn State moves down in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank of all 131 FBS teams.

  • Elon Musk Was Against Covid Restrictions Until He Needed Them

    Well-known for his dislike of covid mandates, Elon Musk did not shy away from using the pandemic to reschedule his testimony.