N.Korea says interference in its satellites would be war declaration

STORY: North Korea said on Saturday (December 2) it would consider any interference with its satellite operations a declaration of war.

It added it would mobilize its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent.

Citing a statement from North Korea's defense ministry spokesperson, state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang would respond to any U.S. interference in space by eliminating the viability of U.S. spy satellites.

When asked if Washington had the capability to interrupt the North's satellite's reconnaissance operations, a U.S. Space Command spokesman said the U.S. could deny an adversary's space capabilities using a variety of means.

That's according to U.S. broadcaster RFA.

North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on November 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the U.S. mainland, Japan and the U.S. territory of Guam.

The U.S. targeted the North with fresh sanctions on Thursday.

In a statement issued later on Saturday, North Korea's foreign ministry said it would take countermeasures against individuals and organizations of the U.S. and "its vassal forces" that impose and enforce sanctions against North Korea.

The North has also claimed the U.S. sanctions violate international law.