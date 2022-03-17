N.Korea silent after reported missile explosion over Pyongyang

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju
Josh Smith
·2 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - More than 24 hours after a missile test reportedly ended in a fiery failure over Pyongyang on Wednesday, North Korea had yet to say anything about the incident.

South Korea said a presumed ballistic missile exploded mid-air shortly after it was launched from the international airport near Pyongyang on Wednesday morning.

North Korea's government did not immediately comment on the South's report, and state media had made no mention of a test a day later.

Strikingly, no photos or named eye witnesses had emerged publicly, despite the missile exploding over a city of around three million people.

Human rights activists said the silence underscored the complete control the government wields over communication in the country.

"We shouldn't become numb to how ridiculous and outrageous that is just because its North Korea," Sokeel Park, of Liberty in NK, which helps North Korean defectors, said on Twitter.

Debris fell in or near Pyongyang after the failed test, Seoul-based NK News reported, citing unnamed witnesses and a photograph it said it had seen of the test showing a red-tinted ball of smoke at the end of a zig-zagging plume that traced the rocket's launch trajectory in the sky above the city.

The website did not release the photograph, citing a need to protect the source.

"If it was London, Istanbul or Seoul imagine our newsfeeds - filled with video, images and eyewitness accounts," Park said. "But it was Pyongyang, so there isn't a SINGLE public image or video. A complete visual blackout for a huge explosion in the sky above an Asian capital in 2022."

Cell phones have proliferated in North Korea in recent years, but the government retains tight control of phone networks and internet connections, most of which do not link to the outside world.

The country's isolation has deepened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with border closures choking off most cross-border travel and communication with China, and forcing many foreign embassies and international aid organisations to pull their staff from the country.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected N.Korea missile 'explodes in mid-air' after launch near Pyongyang

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet. The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

  • N.Korea courts disaster with missile tests from international airport

    North Korea's decision to use the international airport near its capital city as a site for test-firing large missiles is "absolutely bonkers" and may be a way for leader Kim Jong Un to keep a close eye on his most prized weapons, analysts said. Debris fell in or near Pyongyang after a failed test-fire from the airport on Wednesday, Seoul-based NK News reported, citing unnamed witnesses and a photograph of the test showing a red-tinted ball of smoke at the end of a zig-zagging rocket launch trail in the sky above the city. The launch underscored the danger behind North Korea's decision to use the airport as a major site for test firing large missiles.

  • U.S. carrier displays air power over Yellow Sea as N.Korea seen set to test long-range missile

    The USS Abraham Lincoln aicraft carrier led military exercises in the Yellow Sea, and air defence artillery at Osan air base intensified drills, U.S. forces in Asia said on Tuesday amid signs of an imminent North Korean long-range missile test. Tension on the Korean Peninsula has been growing amid speculation North Korea could test its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range as soon as this week, after threatening to break a self-imposed 2017 moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear testing. In a demonstration of air power in international airspace on Tuesday, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) mobilised fighter jets from the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group along with other regionally based Air Force planes.

  • Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch

    A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North is preparing to launch its longest-range weapon in the most significant provocation in years. The Sunan area is where North Korea’s international airport is located.

  • Factbox-N.Korea appears to be restoring its dismantled nuclear test site

    North Korea appears to be "restoring" its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, South Korea has said, with signs of new construction spotted in satellite imagery for the first time since it was shuttered in 2018. North Korea has not tested a nuclear bomb since 2017, but it has suggested it could resume such testing because denuclearisation talks with the United States and its allies remain stalled. Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site is in a mountainous region in the far northeast of the county, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with China.

  • South Korea to allow fully vaccinated travelers to visit without a quarantine period

    Starting April 1, travelers who have been fully vaccinated overseas will be able to travel to South Korea without a seven-day quarantine period.

  • Ukrainians have found mystery warheads that look like darts. They're Russia's new weapon.

    Russia may have erred in using a secret warhead against Ukraine that will be an "intelligence bonanza" for the US, an expert said.

  • EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

    The European Union imposed sanctions Tuesday on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin's close allies. The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government last week.

  • North Korean missile explodes in failed test, Seoul says

    A North Korean missile exploded on Wednesday in a failed test, according to South Korea's military.An unnamed South Korean military official told The Associated Press the missile blew up when it was less than 20 kilometers in the air. The official said the source of the explosion was not known.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched the missile at roughly 9:30 a.m., but did not reveal any other information, according to the...

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • US customs holding imported Chinese goods, cites possible North Korean labor

    The U.S. customs agency said it was detaining imported merchandise from Chinese sports brand Li-Ning after an internal investigation found that the goods were made with North Korean labor. The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) prohibits the imports of goods made in North Korea or by North Korean citizens anywhere in the world "unless clear and convincing evidence is provided that such goods were not made with forced...

  • Kentucky residents among victims of $500,000 investment scam over drug treatment centers

    Four Kentucky residents contributed more than half of the funds involved in the scam. Here’s more.

  • Stolen Louis XIII cognac returned to restaurant

    A 100-year-old bottle of Louis XIII cognac, that was worth $4,000, has been returned to a San Jose restaurant by a family member of the woman seen stealing the liquor in security camera footage.

  • Former GOP Senate Candidate Has Possibly The Worst Take On Zelenskyy's Speech To Congress

    Economist Peter Schiff was criticized for tweeting, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?"

  • South Korea to Welcome Vaccinated Tourists April 1 — What to Know

    Travelers will not have to quarantine upon arrival.

  • Suspected N.Korea missile 'explodes in mid-air'

    STORY: North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff over Pyongyang on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.It came amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.That would be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Shin Seung-ki, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defence Analyses in Seoul, said North Korea appeared to be reactivating its nuclear and missile power facilities."Pyongyang is trying to rapidly reach a certain level of military achievement by developing, testing, evaluating its nuclear development and various new guided weapons as they had aimed and planned.”The latest projectile was fired from the international airport in Sunan, outside Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement -- adding that it's presumed it failed immediately after launch.A U.S. Department of State spokesperson said it was a "ballistic missile launch" and condemned it as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.North Korea has not tested an ICBM or nuclear bomb since 2017, but has said it could resume such testing because denuclearisation talks with the United States are stalled.

  • Barbara Maier Gustern Dies: The Beloved 87-Year-Old Broadway Singing Coach Suffered Brain Injury In Random Attack

    Barbara Maier Gustern, the 87-year-old singing coach to Broadway and New York’s downtown cabaret scene, died today of injuries sustained in a random street attack last week. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her grandson AJ Gustern, who wrote on her Facebook page, “Today, at 11:15AM, we have […]

  • The superyachts (worth £680m) seized from oligarchs as sanctions hit Russians

    A number of huge boats have been seized from Russian oligarchs following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • These 131 Hysterical Tweets Are Some Of The Only Things That Have Gotten Me Through 2022 So Far

    "Told a guy I had body dysmorphia and he said, 'I love sci-fi.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal

    Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.