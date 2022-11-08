N. Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

19
HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow.

Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly supplying a “significant number” of the ammunitions to Russia. He said the United States believes North Korea was trying to obscure the transfer route by making it appear the weapons were being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.

“We regard such moves of the U.S. as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of (North Korea) in the international arena," an unidentified vice director at the ministry’s military foreign affairs office said in a statement carried by state media.

“We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” the vice director said.

In September, U.S. officials confirmed a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding that Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea. North Korea later dismissed that report, calling on Washington to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.”

On Nov. 2, Kirby said the U.S. has “an idea” of which country or countries the North may funnel the weapons through but wouldn’t specify. He said the North Korean shipments are “not going to change the course of the war,” citing Western efforts to resupply the Ukrainian military.

Slapped by international sanctions and export controls, Russia in August bought Iranian-made drones that U.S. officials said had technical problems. For Russia, experts say North Korea is likely another good option for its ammunitions supply, because the North keeps a significant stockpile of shells, many of them copies of Soviet-era ones.

Even as most of Europe and the West has pulled away, North Korea has pushed to boost relations with Russia, blaming the U.S. for the crisis and decrying the West’s “hegemonic policy” as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself. In July, North Korea became the only nation aside from Russia and Syria to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk territories as independent.

The North Korean government has also hinted it is interested in sending construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russia breakaway regions in Ukraine’s east.

North Korea’s possible arms supply to Russia would be a violation of U.N. resolutions that ban the North from trading weapons with other countries. But it’s unlikely for North Korea to receive fresh sanctions for that because of a division at the U.N. Security Council over America’s confrontations with Russia regarding its war in Ukraine and its separate strategic competitions with China.

Earlier this year, Russia and China already vetoed a U.S.-led attempt to toughen sanctions on North Korea over its series of ballistic missile tests that are banned by multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Some observers say North Korea has also been using the Russian aggression in Ukraine as a window to ramp up weapons testing activity and dial up pressure on the United States and South Korea. Last week, the North test-fired dozens of missiles in response to large-scale U.S.-South Korea aerial drills that Pyongyang views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

In a separate statement published Tuesday by state media, a senior North Korean diplomat criticized U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent condemnation of North Korea’s missile launch barrage, calling him a “mouthpiece” of the U.S. government.

“The U.N. secretary general is echoing what the White House and the State Department say as if he were their mouthpiece, which is deplorable,” said Kim Son Gyong, vice minister for international organizations at the North Korean Foreign Ministry.

Kim said that Guterres’ “unfair and prejudiced behavior” has contributed to the worsening tensions in the region.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine. White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells.

  • G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit - FT

    Russian President Vladimir Putin may miss next week's G20 leaders summit, his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and host of the bloc of major economies told media on Monday. Joko said a conversation with Putin last week left him with a "strong impression" the Russian leader would not attend the meeting in Bali, which is expected to be dominated by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Indonesian foreign ministry and presidential palace did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Second Mriya aircraft is being built at secret facility and is one third of the way complete

    The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February. Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.

  • Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US

    The FBI says ex-social media star Hushpuppi is one of the word's most high-profile money launderers.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • Belarus could muster 10,000 troops at most to invade Ukraine, journalist says

    In an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 7, Editor-in-chief of Belarusian opposition radio station Euroradio, Pavel Sverdlov, talked about how credible is the military threat Belarus could pose to Ukraine.

  • DeSantis Campaign Video Hints at National Aims and Draws Trump's Ire

    Back in April, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, released “Sweet Florida,” a catchy campaign anthem by two current members of the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. That song, with lyrics including “You can take it to the bank he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House,” served as the walk-on song for DeSantis’ campaign events but never went viral outside of conservative circles. As of Monday, it has about 328,000 views on YouTube and another 1.1 million on the conservative v

  • North Korea says launches were simulated attack, as South recovers missile parts

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill", while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that ended on Saturday.

  • North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

    North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises.

  • North Korea Again Denies US Charges of Selling Arms to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea denied US allegations it was selling arms to Russia for use in Ukraine, amid worries Pyongyang could be moving closer to Moscow as it faces criticism from Washington over its weapons tests.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bo

  • John Lennon's killer says there was "evil in my heart"

    The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his New York City apartment building in 1980 told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in my heart." Mark David Chapman made the comments in August to a board that denied him parole for a 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.” Chapman killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment.

  • UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

    Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sunk the plan to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997. The new flagship was championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but critics had slammed it as a vanity project.

  • Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?

    BERLIN (Reuters) -With Twitter in disarray since the world's richest person took control of it last week, Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users. "The bird is free," tweeted Tesla mogul Elon Musk when he completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. But while Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - Mastodon is installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

  • Russia issues rare denial of "pointless losses" by marines in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry took the rare step on Monday of denying allegations that a naval infantry unit had suffered disastrous losses of men and equipment in a futile offensive in eastern Ukraine. The ministry was responding to what Russian military bloggers said was an open letter from members of the 155th marine brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet, complaining they had been thrown into an "incomprehensible" assault on Ukrainian forces southwest of Donetsk. It was addressed to Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the far eastern Primorye region, thousands of miles from Ukraine, where the unit is based.

  • Ukraine rebuilds navy with combat boats from U.S. aid package

    Ukraine has been rebuilding its navy with the help of the U.S. In June, the Department of Defense announced that it would send 18 “coastal and riverine patrol boats” in the $450 million military assistance package. It included two 35-foot small-unit river craft; six 40-foot maritime combat craft; and 10 Dauntless Sea Ark 34-foot patrol boats.

  • Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent, the MLB Players' Association announced Monday. Correa was one of nine major leaguers who exercised options to join the pool of players eligible to sign this offseason with any team. The decision was widely expected since the day Correa surprised the baseball world by signing with the Twins coming out of the lockout, in lieu of the longer-term deal he'd been seeking.

  • Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Fails to Deploy Solar Array Shortly After Launch

    The Cygnus cargo spacecraft has run into some trouble on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), as one of its two solar arrays is refusing to deploy.

  • Fetterman — with Obama and Biden in tow — makes closing pitch to Pa. voters

    Two of the six living American presidents were among those who came to Pennsylvania to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, in the last weekend before Tuesday’s midterm elections.

  • Twitter launches Musk's $8-a-month blue tick

    STORY: Twitter has updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for the sought-after blue check verification marks in some countries.The move, on Saturday (November 5), marks Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.The change coming a week after Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal.The billionaire entrepreneur has cut half the staff at Twitter and vowed to start charging users for blue ticks.In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, quote, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."Before Musk took over, blue ticks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the identity of the user beyond charging a fee.According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include "half the ads," the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Twitter's new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetize the social media network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter's update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.