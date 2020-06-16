N. Korea state TV says liaison office was completely ruined

A KRT news reader said the office was "tragically ruined with a terrific explosion" to force "human scum" or North Korean defectors and those, who have turned a blind eye to the defectors and their activities, to "pay dearly for their crimes".

The office, when it was operating, effectively served as an embassy for the old rivals and its destruction represents a major setback to efforts by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to coax the North into cooperation.

Tension has been rising over recent days with North Korea threatening to cut ties with South Korea and retaliate over the propaganda leaflets, which carry messages critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including on human rights.