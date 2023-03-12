N.Korea test-fires two strategic cruise missiles from submarine: KCNA

7
·3 min read

North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in a show of force hours before the United States and South Korea were to stage major joint military exercises, state media reported early Monday.

A submarine fired the weapons from waters off the eastern coastal city of Sinpo on Sunday morning, the KCNA news agency said.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of a single unspecified missile, without giving details, the Yonhap news agency said.

KCNA said the drill was successful, as the missiles hit their designated and unspecified targets in waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The launch came hours before South Korea and the United States were set to kick off their largest joint exercises in five years on Monday. Nuclear-armed Pyongyang has warned such drills could be seen as a "declaration of war".

The KCNA report announcing Sunday's missile launch said the test firing expressed "the invariable stand" of North Korea to confront a situation in which "the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers."

DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name.

KCNA said the drill also "verified the current operation posture of the nuclear war deterrence means in different spaces."

In a separate statement, North Korea's foreign ministry said the United States was "scheming" to call a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in the reclusive communist state, to coincide with the joint maneuvers.

"The DPRK bitterly denounces the US vicious 'human rights' racket as the most intensive expression of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and categorically rejects it," the ministry said, according to KCNA.

Washington and Seoul have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted ever more provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.

The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday and will focus on the "changing security environment" due to North Korea's redoubled aggression, the allies said.

- 'Real war' -

In a rare move, the Seoul military this month revealed that it and Washington special forces were staging "Teak Knife" military exercises -- which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea -- ahead of Freedom Shield.

All such exercises infuriate North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

It has said its nuclear weapons and missile programmes are for self-defence.

"Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul's cooperation as an excuse," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Last year, the North declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un last week ordering his military to intensify their own drills to prepare for a "real war".

Washington has repeatedly restated its "ironclad" commitment to defending South Korea, including using the "full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear".

South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.

dw/caw

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

    North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.” The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.

  • North Korea says it has tested submarine-launched missiles

    The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.

  • Iran says 'everything ready' for prisoner swap, US denies

    Iran's top diplomat on Sunday said "everything is ready" to implement a stalled prisoner exchange deal with the United States, which Washington promptly denied as a "cruel lie".State Department spokesman Ned Price called Amir-Abdollahian's claim that a deal had been reached "another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of their (the prisoners') families".

  • China denies hidden motives after brokering talks between Saudi Arabia, Iran

    China claims it was not pursuing selfish motives when it brokered the end of hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran over the weekend.

  • China's new defense minister was previously sanctioned by US for buying military equipment from Russia

    A Chinese general who was previously sanctioned by the U.S. for purchasing military equipment from Russia was appointed as China's new defense minister on Sunday.

  • Snowflakes are weaponizing American culture in an attempt to divide us | Guest Opinion

    Segregation in schools used to be about race, but now it’s ultra right wing conservatives against the nation. | Guest Opinion

  • Bolton warns US against ‘sitting still’ as China and Russia grow closer

    Former national security adviser John Bolton warned the U.S. against “sitting still” as China expands its role in the world and grows closer to Russia. “We’re sitting still, and the Chinese, the Russians, Iran, North Korea, and several others, are moving to shore up their relations and threaten us in a lot of different places,”…

  • Rosters set for Week 4 of Athletes Unlimited basketball

    The four players from the previous week with the highest points accumulation are elected captains and draft their dream team.

  • Hundreds of startups face a crippling cash crunch and an 'extinction-level event' if no one buys Silicon Valley Bank by Monday

    Startup accelerator Y Combinator's CEO Garry Tan said 30% of his companies that banked with SVB wouldn't be able to pay their staff in 30 days.

  • Resistance forces blow up railway in occupied Kherson Oblast

    Members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have blown up a section of the railway between the settlements of Abrykosivka and Radensk in occupied Kherson Oblast. Source: National Resistance Center; Atesh on Telegram Quote: "Resistance forces continue to defy the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories.

  • From pigeon-mounted cameras to dragonfly drones, here's how aerial surveillance has evolved to spy on people over the past 200 years

    Earlier this year, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down in the US. But it wasn't the first time aerial surveillance was used to spy on other countries.

  • Convicted sex offender arrested in northern GA after multi-state police chase

    The chase of a South Carolina man by Alabama law enforcement ended in northern Georgia after the suspect crashed into Georgia deputies’ patrol vehicles and they forced him to stop.

  • Banks fought to fend off tougher regulation. Then the meltdown came.

    Bank lobbyists believe the Fed may now be encouraged to press ahead with tougher rules that it was just beginning to discuss before SVB's meltdown.

  • French protesters back on streets against Macron's pension plan

    Demonstrators in France took to the streets Saturday for a seventh day of protest against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans, with police expecting up to a million people at rallies nationwide.Unions hope they can still force Macron to back down as parliament debates the draft law, with the National Assembly and the Senate moving towards a final vote as early as this month."This is the final stretch," said Marylise Leon, deputy leader of the CFDT union. "The endgame is now," she told the franceinfo broadcaster Saturday.This week, Macron twice turned down urgent calls by unions to meet with him in a last-ditch attempt to get him to change his mind."When there are millions of people in the streets, when there are strikes and all we get from the other side is silence, people wonder: What more do we need to do to be heard?", said Philippe Martinez, boss of the hard-left CGT union."This country's leaders need to stop being in denial of this social movement," said CFDT head Laurent Berger on Saturday.Police said they expect between 800,000 and one million people at 230 planned demonstrations across France, of which up to 100,000 were likely to march in Paris.It was the second protest day called on a weekend, with unions hoping that demonstrators would show up in greater numbers if they did not have to take a day off work.- 'Future of children' -"I'm here to fight for my colleagues and for our young people," said Claude Jeanvoine, 63, a retired train driver demonstrating in Strasbourg, eastern France."People shouldn't let the government get away with this, this is about the future of their children and grandchildren," he told AFP.At the last big strike and protest day on Tuesday, turnout was just under 1.3 million people, according to police, and more than three million according to unions.Several sectors in the French economy have been targeted by union calls for indefinite strikes, including in rail and air transport, power stations, natural gas terminals and rubbish collection.On Saturday in Paris, early indications were that urban transit was little affected by stoppages, except for some suburban train lines.The capital's main demonstration was to &nbsp;start around two pm (1300 GMT).The French Senate, meanwhile, early Saturday resumed debate of the reform whose headline measure is a hike in the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62.Senators have until Sunday evening to conclude their discussions, and a commission is then to elaborate a final version of the draft law which will be submitted to both houses of parliament for a final vote.Should Macron's government fail to assemble a majority ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne could deploy a rarely-used constitutional tool, known as article 49/3, to push the legislation through without a vote.An opinion poll published by broadcaster BFMTV Saturday found that 63 percent of French people approve the protests against the reform, and 54 percent were also in favour of the strikes and blockages in some sectors.Some 78 percent, however, said they believed that Macron would end up getting the reform adopted.burs-jh/bp

  • OG Anunoby with a last basket of the period vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a last basket of the period vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/10/2023

  • Mace doesn’t support a bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday said she doesn’t support a bailing out of Silicon Valley Bank, which has rocked the tech sector with its abrupt collapse late last week. “As a member of Congress, do you think they should get bailed out by the federal government?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Mace on “State of…

  • Battlehawks topple Renegades in front of more than 38,000 in St. Louis

    The fans turned out in droves to see their St. Louis Battlehawks in the home opener

  • Three Texas Women Missing After Traveling To Mexico, Last Seen Two Weeks Ago

    Peñitas Police report that three women are missing after crossing into Mexico from the Texas border. The two sisters and friend have been missing for two weeks.

  • Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

    The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content. "A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

  • Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that she believes that raising the retirement age for people who receive Social Security benefits should be “on the table.” During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Kaitlan Collins noted that fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, supports the idea. “I think…