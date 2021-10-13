N. Korean army gives brutal show of 'strength, bravery and morale'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overseas an extreme martial arts demonstration in which a row of men -- some shirtless and some in full military uniform -- punch through layers of concrete bricks or use their heads or hands to break them. The display, broadcast by state-run station KCTV on Tuesday, marked the opening of an weapons exhibition in Pyongyang that included aerobatic flights.