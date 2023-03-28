N. Korea's Kim calls for ramping up production of 'weapon-grade nuclear material'

7
AFP
·2 min read

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials" and build more powerful weapons, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim's latest threat, a doubling-down on an earlier promise to ramp up nuke production "exponentially", came ahead of a US Navy carrier strike group's scheduled arrival in South Korea Tuesday.

Kim was briefed by officials from the country's nuclear weapons institute, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, and said that North Korea should prepare to use its nukes "anytime and anywhere".

He called on officials to "expand on a far-sighted way the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials for thoroughly implementing the plan... on increasing nuclear arsenals exponentially."

Kim also "put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons", KCNA added.

When North Korea has "flawlessly" prepared its nuclear weapons systems then "the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our state sovereignty, system and people", Kim said, according to the report.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

The country is also seeking to diversify its delivery mechanisms for its nuclear weapons, and on Tuesday claimed to have conducted a second successful test of its purported underwater nuclear attack drone.

The first test of the new weapon called Haeil -- which means tsunami in Korean -- was carried out last week in what Pyongyang said was a response to recent US-South Korea military exercises, the largest in scale in five years.

The new weapon manoeuvred underwater "for 41 hours and 27 minutes tracking a simulated route spanning 600 kilometres" before exploding a target off North Hamgyong province early Monday, KCNA said in a separate report.

The test "proved all strategic qualifications as well as safety and reliability in the weapons system", the KCNA report said.

Russia has also reportedly developed a similar weapon -- the nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo -- but mastering the complex technology required for such weaponry might yet be beyond North Korea, experts have said.

The North Korean military also conducted a firing drill on Monday, simulating a nuclear attack using tactical ballistic missiles, KCNA said in a separate report.

kjk/ceb/qan

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Jong Un Threatens Nuclear Use Anytime as US Carrier Arrives

    (Bloomberg) -- Leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons “anytime and anywhere,” delivering a new threat as a US aircraft carrier group arrives in South Korea.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Kim made the comments while visiting a facility

  • Russia supplies Iran with cyber weapons in exchange for drones and ammunition, WSJ says

    In exchange for combat UAVs, short-range missiles, and ammunition for tanks and artillery, Russia provides cyber warfare capabilities to Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on March 27.

  • Questlove Tapped to Direct ‘Aristocats’ Remake for Disney

    The Roots musician will also helm music for the film and serve as executive producer

  • The Hill's Headlines – Mar. 27, 2023

    BANKING & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS First Citizens acquiring Silicon Valley Bank SENATE Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum HOUSE Congress ponders TikTok ban after CEO’s grilling LATINO As US fentanyl deaths jump, GOP casts blame at the border HOUSE Bush, Pressley to launch Equal Rights Amendment caucus INTERNATIONAL Unions launch widespread strikes in Israel after Netanyahu fires defense official ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT California offers to cut back Lake Mead water use amid drought

  • Putin raises stakes – Defence Intelligence on Russian nuclear weapon in Belarus

    The Kremlin's threats to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is not news for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, just raises stakes with his statements. Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a Svoboda.

  • EU will sanction Russia if it deploys nukes in Belarus

    The European Union is ready to respond with sanctions if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said during a press conference in Brussels on March 27.

  • North Korea's Kim orders more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to grow the country's arsenal, saying it should be ready to use the weapons at any time, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks as he inspected the country's nuclear weapons programme, including new tactical nuclear weapons and technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, and examined nuclear counterattack operation plans, KCNA said. He was also briefed on an IT-based integrated nuclear weapon management system called Haekbangashoe, which means "nuclear trigger," whose accuracy, reliability and security were verified during recent drills simulating a nuclear counterattack, it added.

  • U.S., Mexico near deal for Mexico to crack down on fentanyl crossing border

    The U.S. is preparing to announce a deal in which Mexico cracks down on fentanyl crossing the border north while the U.S. cracks down on guns crossing south.

  • New York waits... and waits... for expected Trump indictment

    Nine days after Donald Trump announced he was about to be arrested over a hush-money payment to a porn star, the world still awaits what would be one of the most famous police mugshots in history. A grand jury -- a panel of citizens with broad investigative powers that works with prosecutors -- reconvened Monday in Manhattan, where they reportedly heard from the former publisher of the National Enquirer, a central player in the hush money payment scheme.  

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

    Key Insights The projected fair value for FutureFuel is US$8.55 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity FutureFuel's...

  • Japan lifts 20-year-old restrictions on Canadian processed beef -Canada farm ministry

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Japan has removed restrictions on Canadian processed beef imports that date back 20 years, allowing for expanded trade, Canada's agriculture ministry said on Monday. Japan, like many other nations, restricted imports of Canadian beef after the 2003 discovery in the province of Alberta of a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) disease. Importing countries have gradually eliminated the restrictions, and Japan's latest step lifts its remaining restrictions, which affected processed Canadian beef such as patties, a government spokesperson said.

  • Jack Ma made a rare appearance in China

    Jack Ma’s whereabouts are hitting the headlines again.

  • 'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville

    President Biden addressed the school shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed. The president called for Congress to pass an assault weapon ban and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones.

  • BMI Not Always a Good Indicator of Metabolic Health, Study Shows

    A new study tracked rates of BMI obesity for 20 years and found that many obese people were actually metabolically healthy. BMI has been noted as an inherently flawed health metric, but is still widely used in the medical community as a quick, easy means of assessing an individual's health status. Experts recommend doctors analyze health from a more well-rounded perspective, including BMI, body composition, and metabolic health.

  • Most Republicans are on the fence about Trump's 2024 re-election bid. Here are the few elected officials backing him so far.

    Trump is the first major Republican to announce a 2024 candidacy, but a majority of his party hasn't rallied behind him.

  • Lauren Ambrose Reflects on 25th Anniversary of 'Can't Hardly Wait': 'Just Amazing'

    "You look at that cast now, and like, the extras [are famous]," the Yellowjackets actress marveled on Monday's episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

  • 'Kardashians' Season 3 will not be 'relaxing' or 'serene': Watch the trailer

    Here's the trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians and the release date, as well as a preview for the upcoming drama.

  • Putin’s Belarus Nuclear Move Is at Odds With China Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- While Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to station nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus is unlikely to change Europe’s strategic balance, it has put him at odds with a pledge he made with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just days earlier.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB Afte

  • Ticket costs soar for Kings-Timberwolves game as Sacramento buzzes with playoff excitement

    Sacramento crackled with excitement as the Kings prepared to play the Timberwolves on Monday with a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

  • Vallas holds narrow lead in Chicago mayoral runoff: poll

    Paul Vallas is running ahead of Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral race with little more than a week to go before the April 4 runoff, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill poll released Monday. Forty-six percent of Chicago voters say they’re backing Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO, in next week’s…