N.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during WPK meeting in Pyongyang
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyonhee Shin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage.

The ruling Worker's Party's Central Military Commission held a meeting of its chapter in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss damage and recovery from the downpour, the official KCNA news agency said.

Kim did not attend the meeting but party officials conveyed his message that the military should kick off a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies in the region, KCNA said.

"It was also emphasised that he called for awakening and arousing the (party) officials...into waging the recovery campaign skilfully and unyieldingly," KCNA said.

KCNA did not specify the extent of rain damage but said the military commission explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas, stabilise people's living, prevent the coronavirus and minimise crop injuries.

The meeting came amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has already been dogged by international sanctions, aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programmes.

Kim said in June the country faced a "tense" food situation, citing the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, and recently South Korea's central bank said North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases but closed borders, halted trade and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as an issue of national survival.

South Korean lawmakers said last week that North Korea needed some 1 million tonnes of rice, with military and emergency reserves running out.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Tribune, BGA investigate deadly building fires

    The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune investigated deadly fires in the city and the role the city plays in tenant safety.

  • James Washington wants Steelers to trade him

    One Steelers wide receiver would like to be playing for someone else when the 2021 season gets underway. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that James Washington has asked the team to trade him. Washington was a 2018 second-round pick in Pittsburgh. A desire for more playing time than he saw last season and has been [more]

  • Thousands evacuated in N Korea as heavy rain destroys houses

    Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported. Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.

  • Dwayne Haskins, Mason Rudolph battling for Steelers’ backup job

    With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins received plenty of chances to show Mike Tomlin each deserves the backup job. It remains a tight race after the quarterbacks’ first “test” as Tomlin refers to game action. “I thought they did a nice job, particularly from a play [more]

  • Olympics-Organisers say issued warnings, revoked accreditation to enforce COVID-19 rules

    Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they have so far issued severe warnings to 16 individuals and revoked the accreditation of several people for breaking the Games' COVID-19 guidelines. Hidemasa Nakamura, chief of Tokyo 2020's main operation centre, told reporters the accreditation of eight individuals had been revoked and those of another eight paused. Though organisers did not provide details on the individual cases, they said each case was discussed with the International Olympic Committee and other relevant organisations.

  • FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

    The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots. "The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and reached its decision based on this review, taking into consideration the current worldwide COVID-19 public health emergency," FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement.

  • 'This is too much' -U.S. COVID-19 unit nurse

    "To watch someone suffer for weeks, unable to eat, unable to drink, struggling for every breath - it changes you."On the verge of tears, Nichole Atherton has reached her breaking point."Watching someone die, more than that: coding someone, doing chest compressions on someone, breaking their ribs - when you know there's no hope for them. You know if you get them back that all you're doing is delaying the inevitable. It feels like torturing people. I don't want to do that. I don't."The intensive care nurse watched helplessly last year as COVID-19 sufferers died in her Mississippi hospital - slowly, painfully and alone...Then in July she was again confronted with a wave of deathly ill patients.It's the deaths that stick with Atherton..... long after her shift ends."I see these people over and over again when I try and sleep, suffering, and I hear their last words. It's a big burden to bear to hear someone's last words."New daily coronavirus cases in the United States have hit a six-month high, with the seven-day average reaching nearly 95,000. That rate is five times higher than it was less than a month ago, according to Reuters data.Nurses and doctors on the frontlines of America's hospitals are once again getting worn down as the Delta variant spreads rapidly where vaccination rates are the lowest.Doctors, nurses and hospital leaders interviewed by Reuters in six states described a workforce that is depleted and demoralized by wards overflowing with mostly unvaccinated patients.Some, like Atherton, are turning to social media and finding other ways to speak out."It's frustrating to hear people call us heroes and thank us when that's great, and we appreciate that, but what we need is for people to wear masks and get vaccines. That's how we want to be thanked for fighting through this, is for people to protect themselves and protect us from it."

  • U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive. "A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging, the more blood is shed," Deborah Lyons said. The Taliban has stepped up its campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

  • North Korea developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021 -U.N. report

    North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the first half of 2021 in violation of international sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday. The report by a panel of independent sanctions monitors to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee said Pyongyang "continued to seek material and technology for these programmes overseas." "Despite the country's focus on its worsening economic travails, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea continued to maintain and develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," the sanctions monitors concluded.

  • China roundup: Games are opium, algorithms need scrutiny

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The question for the tech news cycle in China these days has become: Who is Beijing's next target? Regulatory clampdowns are common in China's tech industry but the breadth of the recent moves has been unprecedented.

  • Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

    Fewer than 10% of Americans have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station, and those who do tend to be wealthy and white. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants EVs to comprise 50% of all new car sales by 2030, an ambitious target that will likely require broader consumer incentives. But if electric vehicles are going to achieve mass market adoption, people also need to be able to find charging plugs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wh

  • Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

    The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. In fact, several Japanese government audits say the real outlay for the Tokyo Games is even more than the official figure, perhaps twice as much. Olympic costs have been dissected in a study by the University of Oxford, which found that all Games since 1960 have had cost overruns averaging 172%.

  • Canada-U.S. border crossing: What American travellers need to know before coming to Canada in the age of COVID-19

    As of 12:01 a.m. ET on Aug. 9, fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. are allowed to come to Canada for non-essential travel, including for leisure or vacation purposes.

  • Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry a plastic card that critics say looks remarkably similar to Nazi insignia

    One of the Trump card designs features a right-facing eagle, which critics say resembles Adolf Hitler's Reichsadler.

  • World must prepare to coexist with COVID-19 mutations, top scientist says

    The head of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology People said that people around the world should be prepared to coexist with different variants of the coronavirus as it continues to mutate, the South Morning China Post reports.What she's saying: "As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate..." top virologist Shi Zhengli said, per the English-language paper in Hong Kong. "New var

  • US: Taliban attacks 'contradict its claim to support' peace process

    A milestone military victory for the Taliban is casting doubt on whether the militant group intends to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the central government, according to State Department officials alarmed by the worsening security crisis.

  • I provide security for rich people on vacation. As a former Navy SEAL, I'm trained to do just about anything my clients need.

    "When we travel, we look like a member of the family. We don't wear suits or earpieces," says security advisor Mike (not his real name).

  • Why scientists are talking about viral load and the delta variant

    As the delta variant spreads, Covid-19 cases are surging across the country. Scientists say the key to the delta variant's higher infection rate is its viral load.

  • Mary Trump Reveals Her Uncle’s Callous Comment That ‘Sent A Chill Down My Spine’

    It was a family saying that always showed "a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Die Hard Trump Supporters Increasingly Demand Violence If He Isn’t Reinstated, Homeland Security Warns

    "Conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," a bulletin sent to states from the Department of Homeland Security said