North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill

58
Sunghee Hwang
·3 min read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led two days of military drills "simulating a nuclear counterattack", including the launch of a ballistic missile, state media reported Monday.

Kim expressed satisfaction over the weekend drills, which were held to "let relevant units get familiar with the procedures and processes for implementing their tactical nuclear attack missions", said the report by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drills were the fourth show of force from Pyongyang in a week and came during Freedom Shield, the biggest US-South Korea military exercise in five years.

North Korea views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

The weekend drills in North Korea were divided into exercises simulating the shift to a nuclear counterattack posture and a drill for "launching a tactical ballistic missile tipped with a mock nuclear warhead", KCNA said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday that the short-range ballistic missile flew 800 kilometres (500 miles) before landing in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

They branded it a "serious provocation" that violated United Nations sanctions.

Kim said the weekend drills had filled the North Korean military units "with great confidence", according to KCNA.

He also noted that North Korea "cannot actually deter a war with the mere fact that it is a nuclear weapons state", and that it could only reach its goals "when the nuclear force is... actually capable of mounting an attack on the enemy."

Yang Uk, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the weekend drills demonstrated that North Korea's nuclear posture was becoming "a little more realistic".

"It seems North Korea is trying to show it possesses enough practical nuclear attack capabilities to conduct comprehensive tactical trainings for its frontline units," he said.

- 'Flashpoint' -

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from Pyongyang, which has conducted a series of banned weapons tests in recent months.

It has also pushed South Korea and Japan to mend fences over historical disputes and try to boost security cooperation.

On Thursday, North Korea test-fired its largest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, its second ICBM test this year.

That followed two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday and two strategic cruise missiles fired from a submarine last Sunday.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday over the ICBM launch at the request of the United States and Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea's nuclear claims cannot be taken at face value, said Leif Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Photos published by North Korean state media showed Kim and his young daughter surrounded by uniformed officers watching the ICBM launch.

"If these firing drills were practice for real conflict, the leader would not be in the field with his daughter, posing with missiles for the cameras," Easley told AFP.

Analysts previously said North Korea would likely use the US-South Korea drills as an excuse to carry out more missile launches and perhaps even a nuclear test.

This is turning the Korean peninsula into "a flashpoint with higher potential for a nuclear war", said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

"As the intensity of the South Korea-US exercises increases, the possibility of unforeseen situations increases, and as a result, mutual physical clashes may occur," he added.

Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and Kim recently called for an exponential increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

bur-sh/ceb/qan

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against US, South Korea

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country to stand ready to conduct nuclear attacks at any time to deter war, accusing the U.S. and South Korea of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets, state media KCNA said on Monday. Kim's remarks came as the isolated country conducted what KCNA called exercises aimed at bolstering its "war deterrence and nuclear counterattack capability" on Saturday and Sunday to send strong warnings against the allies. In the exercises, a ballistic missile equipped with a mock nuclear warhead flew 800 km (497 miles) before hitting a target at the altitude of 800 m (0.5 mile) under the scenario of a tactical nuclear attack, KCNA said.

  • Recap and reaction as Indiana basketball's season ends with a loss to Miami

    The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in a second-round NCAA tournament game. Stay here for live updates.

  • North Korea says latest missile test was simulated nuclear strike

    North Korea on Monday described its latest ballistic missile launch as a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea as leader Kim Jong Un called for his nuclear forces to sharpen their war readiness in the face of his rival's expanding military exercises with the United States.

  • Syria's Assad in UAE to mark ongoing thaw in relations

    Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first visit to the wealthy Gulf country since the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. Assad, who arrived with his wife, Asma, and a delegation of Syrian officials, was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Assad’s office. Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement on Twitter that the two “held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries.”

  • The waterslide is amazing at this Kansas home for sale. But basement has ‘You’ vibes

    “What in the Joe Goldberg is that?”

  • Asian stocks drop despite Credit Suisse buyout, central banks' pledge

    Asian equities sank Monday following a sell-off in New York as investors fret over the financial sector, despite central banks' pledges to provide liquidity to troubled lenders and news that UBS had taken over embattled Credit Suisse.That came even as the city's monetary authority said its banking sector had "insignificant" exposure to Credit Suisse.

  • North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul's military said, the fourth show of force in a week as South Korea and the United States stage major military drills.The ICBM launch followed two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday and two strategic cruise missiles fired from a submarine last Sunday.

  • Putin makes first visit to occupied Crimea since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on March 18 on the anniversary of the Kremlin’s claimed annexation of the Ukrainian territory, Russian state news outlet RBK has reported.

  • South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest

    South Africa is aware of its legal obligations and takes into account the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Reuters citing Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa Details: Reuters said that while there has been no official confirmation of Putin's visit, he is expected to attend the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, as he did in 2013.

  • Taiwan Chip Exports to China Sputter on Tensions, Falling Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Brook Lopez dominates late as Bucks beat Raptors 118-111

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Brook Lopez dominates late as Bucks beat Raptors 118-111

  • Paramedics’ desperate ‘crisis calls’ as they struggle to treat cancer patients

    Desperate NHS staff are calling charity workers for help with cancer patients in need of urgent support or emergency care, it has emerged.

  • Hong Kong asylum seekers fear deportation under tightened policy

    After more than five years navigating the bureaucratic maze of Hong Kong's asylum system, John faces a new fear: deportation under a recently amended "removal policy".  Leafing through his well-worn court documents, John said he was not aware of Hong Kong's high rejection rate when he first sought asylum, and had struggled to find a sympathetic ear from officials in the system.  

  • ESPN identifies Iowa Hawkeyes’ season-defining 2023 game

    At the onset of spring football, ESPN identified the Iowa Hawkeyes' season-defining game.

  • Russian troops in the south on the defensive, artillery use significantly reduced

    Russian invasion forces located in the south of Ukraine are limiting themselves to defensive measures and have significantly decreased their use of artillery, military serviceman Oleksandr Yermak told Radio NV in an interview on March 18.

  • Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards’ successful title defense at UFC 286 vs. Kamaru Usman

    Leon Edwards retained the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 286. Check out the reaction on social media.

  • Kwasi Kwarteng praises Jeremy Hunt for ‘stabilising’ fallout from disastrous mini-Budget

    Kwasi Kwarteng has praised Jeremy Hunt’s “good” Spring Budget, but vowed to keep fighting for a lower-tax economy.

  • Saved by a doping test: The pro rider treated for cancer after abnormal blood result

    When his team doctor called about an abnormal test result, Torstein Træen could not believe what was happening – but it would turn out to be a potentially life-saving red flag

  • Justice ministers meet in London to build support for ICC after Putin warrant

    Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London on Monday to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Moscow rejects the charges, calling the move unacceptable and saying it has no legal force in Russia which is not an ICC member.

  • Kinghorn hat-trick sees Scotland condemn Italy to Six Nations whitewash

    Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 26-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday after surviving an Azzurri fightback. Kinghorn converted his own effort and Scotland led 12-6 -- the half-time score. 