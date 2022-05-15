N.Korea's Kim orders military to 'stabilize' drug supply amid COVID-19 outbreak

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to inspect the country's antivirus efforts against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Smith and Joori Roh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

By Josh Smith and Joori Roh

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an emergency politburo meeting and ordered the military be used to stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang as the country battles its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported on Monday.

North Korea acknowledged for the first time last week that it is battling an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak, with experts raising concerns that the virus could devastate a country with limited medical supplies and no vaccine programme.

At the emergency politburo meeting, held on Sunday, Kim criticized the "irresponsible" work attitude and organizing and executing ability of the Cabinet and the public health sector, state news agency KCNA reported.

The government had ordered the distribution of its national medicine reserves but Kim said the drugs procured by the state are not reaching people in a timely and accurate manner through pharmacies, the report said.

Kim ordered that the "powerful forces" of the army's medical corps be deployed to "immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City."

KCNA also reported that Kim visited pharmacies located near the Taedong River in Pyongyang to find out about the supply and sales of drugs.

Kim said pharmacies are not well-equipped to perform their functions smoothly, there are no adequate drug storage areas other than the showcases, and the salespeople were not equipped with proper sanitary clothing.

North Korea has said that a "large proportion" of the deaths so far have been due to people "careless in taking drugs due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method."

The country reported 392,920 more people with fever symptoms, with eight new deaths, KCNA said.

It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Josh Smith and Joori Roh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil', 21 new deaths reported

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Saturday the spread of COVID-19 had thrust his country into "great turmoil" and called for an all-out battle to overcome the outbreak, as 21 daily deaths were reported among people with fever. North Korea this week acknowledged for the first time a COVID outbreak, imposing a nationwide lockdown. "The spread of the malignant epidemic is a great turmoil to fall on our country since the founding," Kim told an emergency meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, according to state news agency KCNA.

  • North Korea: Covid outbreak a great disaster, says Kim Jong-un

    North Korea's leader blames the outbreak on bureaucratic and medical incompetence.

  • Covid: What will the pandemic look like in North Korea?

    North Korea is uniquely vulnerable to the virus, and the options to control its spread are limited.

  • War in Ukraine: West says Russians have lost momentum

    Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by wins on and off the battlefield.

  • India says it will ban wheat exports because the Ukraine war is threatening its food security

    India joins a growing list of countries banning certain food exports as the costs soar amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • N.Korea reports more deaths amid COVID lockdown

    STORY: North Korea said on Sunday (May 15) a total of 42 people had died as it entered its fourth day of nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. The reclusive state's admission of an "explosive" outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could have a devastating impact. The country has an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine program. There is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines. Korean Central Television on Saturday (May 14) night broadcast treatments.A doctor at Kimmanyu Hospital suggested "gargling with salt water" and taking different medications in case of high temperature, headache and muscle and joint pains.Despite the lockdowns, state media reported that Kim and other senior officials on Saturday (May 14) attended funeral services for Yang Hyong Sop, a former de facto head of state during the rule of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il. North Korea had previously claimed no confirmed cases of the virus. It is one of only two countries in the world that have yet to begin a COVID vaccination campaign, according to the World Health Organization.KCNA reported at least 296,180 more people had come down with fever symptoms, and 15 more had died as of Sunday. It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Russian airstrike near Polish border threat to EU, says Lviv mayor

    A Russian missile strike on May 15 on the Yavoriv district, only 15 kilometers from the Polish border, is a direct threat to the neighboring European state and NATO, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote in a Facebook post on May 15.

  • Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and

  • Pelosi calls Title 42 hold-up in COVID-19 bill ‘blackmail’

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said holding up a COVID-19 relief bill as a way to demand a vote on Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic public health policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border and prevents them from seeking asylum, is “blackmail,” but she appeared open to the notion…

  • Phillies vs. Dodgers: Bryce Harper, MLB's hottest hitter, powers Phils to win

    Bryce Harper is the hottest hitter in baseball and the Phillies' offense is firing on all cylinders after another huge night in a third straight win at Dodger Stadium.

  • Blow for Scholz as conservatives win key German state vote

    Exit polls suggest that voters backed the incumbent conservative governor and dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in Germany’s most populous state Sunday. Figures released after voting ended at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT; 12 p.m. EDT) in the North Rhine-Westphalia state election showed the Christian Democrats making small gains to take 35% of the vote. Public broadcaster WDR reported that the Social Democrats were projected to get 27.5%, while the environmentalist Greens' share stood at 18.5%, a new record for the party in the state.

  • NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

    NATO countries are ready to provide military assistance to Ukraine to help it repel Russia's invasion for as long as it is needed, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says. of Annalena Baerbock

  • Nos. 22, 31 fail inspection multiple times at Kansas; crew members ejected

    The Nos. 22 and 31 cars of Joey Logano and Justin Haley, respectively, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Both teams will lose a crew member and pit selection following qualifying, but will retain their qualifying positions after each car passed on the third time through the inspection station. No. 22 Team […]

  • Booster shot slowdown leaves older Americans at risk

    The delivery of coronavirus booster shots in the U.S. has stagnated, particularly among older populations, leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk of serious infection and death. After bottoming out in late March and early April, COVID-19 infections are steadily rising across the country. More worrisome, hospitalizations have also increased 20 percent over the past…

  • Leclerc crashes Lauda's historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco

    Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari. Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run Sunday at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The contact damaged the car’s rear wing and Leclerc, a Monaco resident, seemed to intimate he had a problem with the pedals.

  • Purple Heart veteran urges legalization of medical cannabis for those haunted by war

    Safe, legalized medical cannabis can offer much-needed relief to veterans still fighting wounds of war, vet says (Letters to the Editor)

  • White House, Twitter silent on why tweet with vaccine misinformation hasn't been taken down

    The White House is facing backlash after it falsely claimed in a tweet this week that "there was no vaccine available" for COVID-19 when Joe Biden took office last year, but Twitter, along with the White House remain silent on why the that claim remains on the platform with no "misinformation" warning label.

  • “Next Year, Mariupol!”: Ukraine President Delights In Eurovision Victory, Pledges To Host 2023 Contest

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has greeted his country’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest with delight. The highly-favoured Kalush Orchestra won the competition on Saturday, with a record number of 439 people’s votes from across Europe clinching their success on an emotional evening in Turin, Italy. Zelensky said afterwards: “Our courage impresses the world, our […]

  • California could get sound-sensing cameras to measure exhaust noise

    California state Senate Bill SB 1079 could mean sound-sensing cameras could catch cars with too-loud exhaust and issue fines to the drivers.

  • Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'

    A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War. Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem. “The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.