N.Korea's Kim praises military medics for frontline COVID fight in capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyonhee Shin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to thank and praise military medics for spearheading the country's fight against the coronavirus in the capital Pyongyang, state media said on Friday.

Thousands of medics of the Korean People's Army, who had been dispatched to the "emergency anti-epidemic front", were discharged after Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and eased restrictions last week.

Kim held the event at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Thursday to celebrate the medics' "heroic feats" on the frontline of the COVID battle in the country's most populated city.

"Noting that the army medics took the greatest trouble to defuse the anti-epidemic crisis in the capital city, he gave warm thanks ... to them who displayed the indefatigable spirit and the invincible combat strength of our army," the official KCNA news agency said. "He specially called and congratulated medics who performed distinguished feats in the capital's anti-epidemic struggle."

KCNA said this week that the medics had returned to their units on Sunday without a sending-off ceremony, but Kim said he had felt "empty and sorry" that he had not done enough to publicly recognise their sacrifice, the report said.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID, apparently lacking the tools to conduct widespread testing.

Infectious disease experts have cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress, and the World Health Organization said the COVID situation there could be getting worse, not better, citing an absence of independent data.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Study finds most people didn't know they were infected with omicron

    When asked why some people develop symptoms and others don't, one doctor said there are several theories, including genetics and pre-pandemic exposure.

  • Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault

    The man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday and was held without bail.

  • DeSantis announces 20 Floridians charged with voter fraud, lauds new election policing office

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state officials have criminally charged 20 people for voting while ineligible during the 2020 general election. The alleged fraudsters are now being arrested, DeSantis said, the highest-profile move yet by the newly minted Florida office tasked with policing voting. Flaunting the Office of Election Crimes and Security, rolled out in early July, DeSantis said during a press conference that the individuals were convicted of murder or felony sex offenses, which by Florida law stripped them of their right to vote.

  • China's Sichuan limits power to homes, offices amid extreme heat

    Residential areas, officies and shopping malls in Dazhou, a city of 5.4 million people, were informed of rotating brownouts each lasting several hours throughout Wednesday, according to the official Wechat account of state-run Dazhou Power Group. Residential brownouts are rare as China typically limits power supply to industries first to prioritize residential and commercial use in any power squeeze.

  • Russia compels religious leaders to show rapturous support for war

    Should the pope meet Russia’s patriarch?

  • Invaders set up checkpoint at approach to Kerch bridge after the explosions in Crimea

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 17:42 After the explosions at a depot in Crimea, the invaders have set up a checkpoint at the approach to the Kerch/Crimean bridge, where they are checking the documents and cars of those who want to leave.

  • Christian Pulisic to Manchester United? Transfer rumors around USMNT star heat up

    Amid interest from Newcastle and others, Manchester United is now reportedly "considering taking" Pulisic on loan.

  • Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyStock Market P

  • Catch Up On The Day's Biggest News Stories

    The teen who was denied an abortion, the link between monkeypox and sex, and the Ukrainians who chose to stay through the war.View Entire Post ›

  • The Smolensk region of Russia decided to "practice" serving summons to enlistment

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 16:54 The authorities of Russia's Smolensk region and the local military commissariat of the region announced a "planned training" on the delivery of summons.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Police catch robber who asked Miami Beach man for $1 — before shooting him, cops say

    Authorities on Thursday finally caught a 21-year-old they say shot a man who was sitting on the stoop of his Miami Beach home last month after asking for $1 — before demanding more.

  • Wagner Mercenaries Enter the Spotlight as Russian Troops Struggle in Ukraine

    Wagner Group has proven indispensable in Russia’s few successes in Donbas, and now is expanding its recruitment drive to prisons as it seeks to replenish its losses.

  • No new military pledges to Ukraine in July begs the question: Has the West lost interest in the war?

    Military support for Ukraine appears to be drying up after research revealed that major European governments failed to make a single new pledge to send weapons to Kyiv last month.

  • Penn State student tests positive for monkeypox

    Penn State student tests positive for monkeypox

  • Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party

    A young police officer facing criminal charges had been on the job less than a year, before he resigned from Gilpin Township Police Department.

  • China's response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions

    China's response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was anything but subtle — dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. The dust has still not settled, with Taiwan this week conducting drills of its own and Beijing announcing it has more maneuvers planned, but experts say a lot can already be gleaned from what China has done, and has not done, so far. China will also be drawing lessons on its own military capabilities from the exercises, which more closely resembled what an actual strike on the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory would look like, and from the American and Taiwanese response.

  • Venezuela’s dictator is less isolated than he once was

    A regional tilt left and high oil prices are shoring up Nicolás Maduro’s rule

  • Bolsonaro Cuts Lula’s Lead Ahead of Brazil Vote, DataFolha Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President’s Jair Bolsonaro’s managed to lift his popularity slightly among voters after a multibillion-dollar blitz to stimulate the Brazilian economy ahead of general elections, according to the latest DataFolha poll.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleedi

  • Lawyer Who Defeated Cheney Spent Career Fighting Environmental Rules

    Rep. Liz Cheney has drawn most of the attention in the race for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat thanks to her vocal denunciations of former President Donald Trump and what she describes as the threats to democracy posed by his far-right followers. But the challenger who unseated her in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Harriet Hageman, has a track record in Wyoming of fierce advocacy on issues particularly relevant to the state’s ranchers, energy and mining interests. She spent decades as a trial