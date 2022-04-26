N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at “maximum speed” and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured powerful weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.

His remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign to wrest concessions from the U.S. and other rivals. The parade Monday night was to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army — the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule — and comes as the country faces an economy battered by pandemic-related difficulties, punishing U.S.-led sanctions and its own mismanagement.

State media photos showed Kim, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, smiling and waving from a balcony along with his wife Ri Sol Ju and other top deputies.

“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang plaza, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter war, but if an undesirable situation emerges on our land, our nuclear forces cannot be limited to a single mission of preventing war,” Kim said. “If any forces, regardless of who they are, try to infringe upon our fundamental interests, our nuclear forces will have no choice but to absolutely carry out its unexpected second mission.”

The parade featured marching troops shouting “hurrah!” and an array of modern weapons including missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. homeland as well as shorter-range missiles that can be fired from land vehicles or submarines and threaten South Korea and Japan.

One of the weapons showcased at the brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim’s late grandfather and state founder, was North Korea’s biggest, newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17.

North Korea claimed to have test-fired that missile last month in its first full-range ICBM liftoff in more that four years. South Korea disputed that, saying North Korea launched a smaller, existing Hwasong-15 ICBM following a failed launch of the Hwasong-17. Despite the outside doubts, the missile fired on March 24 flew longer and higher than any other missile North Korea has launched, demonstrating potential ability to reach deep into the U.S. mainland.

KCNA said spectators at the parade raised loud cheers when they saw the Hwasong-17, which it said showed “the absolute power of Juche (self-reliance), Korea and the strategic position of our republic to the world.”

North Korea often commemorates key state anniversaries with huge fanfare to boost an internal unity. Tuesday’s KCNA dispatch praised Kim for accomplishing "the historic great cause of completing the nuclear forces by making a long journey of patriotic devotion with a death-defying will in order to make sure that the people would eternally enjoy happiness free from the horrors of war generation after generation.”

Kim has also been reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and to remove crippling economic sanctions. Analysts say North Korea is exploiting a favorable environment to push forward its weapons program as the U.N. Security Council remains divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over the potential easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps. Kim has stuck to his goals of simultaneously developing nuclear weapons and the country’s dismal economy in the face of international pressure and has shown no willingness to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival.

North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons tests this year, including its claimed launch of the Hwasong-19. There are also signs North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017, possibly in preparation for exploding a nuclear device.

In 2017, North Korea claimed to have acquired an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland after a torrid run of nuclear and missile tests. The North had halted such high-profile tests before it entered the now-dormant diplomacy with the United States.

The North has spent much of the past three years focusing on expanding its short-range arsenal targeting South Korea as nuclear negotiations with the United States stalled.

Kim’s aggressive military push could also be motivated by domestic politics since he doesn’t otherwise have significant accomplishments to show to his people as he marks a decade in power. He failed to win badly needed sanctions relief from his diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump, and the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed further shocks to the country’s broken economy, forcing him to acknowledge last year that North Korea was facing its “ worst-ever situation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea parades ICBMs, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other weapons, state media reported on Tuesday. The parade occurred Monday night during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said. It comes as Pyongyang has stepped up weapons tests and displays of military power amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States and an incoming conservative administration in South Korea.

  • Donald Trump claims he won't return to Twitter after Elon Musk's purchase: 'Bottom line is, no.'

    Musk has said he wants to turn the platform into a place for "free speech," leading some to speculate Trump's ban would be lifted.

  • Relief, revival as Singapore scraps its COVID curbs

    The city-state's high-rise commercial heart of global banks, malls and tech firms was in full swing again, with swarms of people headed to work and queues outside restaurants and crowded coffee shops after authorities lowered the pandemic alert level for the first time. "Almost full office today, first time in quite a while," said Slava Nikitin, 34, a product manager. "There were queues for elevators this morning, even though we have six elevators."

  • Biden follows his instincts and experience with Russia. Both are serving him well | Opinion

    When President Biden took office, he had three top foreign-policy priorities: to revive NATO and other alliances that President Trump had savaged; to withdraw the last American troops from Afghanistan; and to compete more effectively with a newly assertive China.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Zombie Zoo Keeper, Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen maker team up for PikoZoo NFT

    Pikotaro, the Japanese singer-songwriter and creator of the 2016 global sensation Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP), is teaming up with famed nine-year-old non-fungible token (NFT) artist Zombie Zoo Keeper to create a unique NFT project. See related article: Japan’s messenger app LINE launches NFT marketplace Fast facts The new music video, named “Zombie Zoo to PIKOTARO DESU,” will […]

  • How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche

    Russia sees itself as a perennial target. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty ImagesThe range of anti-Russian measures taken by countries around the world since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is virtually unprecedented and hearkens back to the darkest days of the Cold War. They’ve assumed many forms but broadly include economic sanctions, military support for Ukraine and boycotts of Russian exports. Other forms of resistance, undertaken primarily by nonstate actors, focus more on Russian

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets WrapThe U.S. pledged new weapons assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited

  • Coffee and nagging at Japan's anti-procrastination cafe

    STORY: Location: Manuscript Writing Cafe, TokyoWriters are flocking to this anti-procrastination cafeNew customers write down their goals and can ask for progress checks as they workSome opt for silent pressure from staff frequently standing behind them[Emiko Sasaki, Writer and lyricist]“I’m writing a blog post today. My goal is to deliver three blog articles and I’ll do my best to achieve that.”The cafe's owner, Takuya Kawai, is a writer himselfand hopes the strict rules will help people focus[Takuya Kawai, Owner, Manuscript Writing Cafe]“It (the cafe) went viral on social media and people are saying that the rules are scary or that it feels like you're being watched from behind. But actually instead of monitoring (customers), I’m here to support them. I would like everyone to finish their work. Since people can get their job done faster and concentrate more on writing here than in other cafes or at home, they can finish their work early. As a result, what they thought would take a day actually was completed in three hours, or the tasks that usually take three hours were done in one hour at this cafe. This is the kind of experience I want to provide for customers.

  • Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

    A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says. If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, report authors said.

  • Crude Oil Markets Testing Major Support Levels

    The crude oil markets have fallen hard during the Monday session to show signs of hesitation to the upside, and then of course test a major support level.

  • North Korean regime boasts 'invincible power' ahead of military holiday

    Kim Jong Un's regime claims North Korea wields "invincible power."

  • Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat “spambots” on the service that mimic real users. Experts who have studied content moderation and researched Twitter for years have expressed doubt that Musk knows exactly what he is getting into.

  • Face-off with Russia over Ukraine lifts military spending in 2021, think tank says

    Military spending in Europe and Russia surged in the run-up to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite the subduing effects of the pandemic on economic growth, data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed on Monday. The war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", has forced a rapid rethink in Europe over defence strategies and led a string of countries to promise large increases in military budgets.

  • Russian invaders disguising mass grave in Manhush, says Mariupol City Council

    Invading Russian forces are disguising a mass grave in the town of Manhush to hide the real number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the port city of Mariupol, the press service of Mariupol City Council reported on the Telegram messenger on April 25.

  • Umpire Ángel Hernandez gets the spotlight in Brewers-Phillies game on ESPN after Kyle Schwarber loses it, and Twitter had some thoughts

    The Brewers and Phillies played a tense 1-0 game on Sunday, but ump Ángel Hernandez was on everyone's mind after Kyle Schwarber's ninth inning tirade.

  • In escalation of rhetoric, Moscow cites 'real' risk of nuclear war

    Moscow accused NATO of engaging in a proxy battle against Russia by arming Ukraine, saying this had created a serious and real risk of nuclear war. In a marked escalation of Russian rhetoric, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on state television about the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. "The risks now are considerable," Lavrov said, according to the ministry's transcript of the interview.

  • Sacramento police in hours-long standoff with armed suspect holding hostage

    A standoff with an armed suspect holding another person hostage stretched for several hours on Monday.

  • First female B-52 squadron commander takes charge

    Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox took command of her squadron April 21 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

  • Shanghai: Green fences baffle locked down residents

    Two-metre barriers have appeared all over the city as officials battle to contain a Covid outbreak.